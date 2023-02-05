8 Men’s Volleyball wins 3-1 game against #11 BYU





Next game: Lewis University 02/09/2023 | 7 p.m. 09 Feb. (Thu) / 7 p.m. Lewis University MUNCIE, Ind. – The No. 8 Ball State men’s volleyball team competed at a high level this afternoon at Worthen Arena taking a 3-1 game against No. 11 BYU. Tonight’s rematch against Ball State (5-3) and BYU (6-2) was close from start to finish, featuring 22 draws and seven lead changes. Early on, the Cardinals struggled from the service line in the first set with nine errors that saw Ball State fall five behind BYU (17-12) late in the set. Ball State slowly worked its way to tie the score 22-22 after a service ace from Mason Connor . The Cardinals again tied the game 24-24 after a Cougar served one into the net, but BYU claimed the next two points to win the frame, 26-24. Ball State took the lead early in the second frame, but the competition grew heated the rest of the set as both teams went point-for-point. The Cardinals and Cougars took a slight lead over each other, but BYU took a 20-18 advantage late in the period. Ball State didn’t back down, however, and tied it again with some crucial blocks at the net. Massive killing by Our Lord Ndavazochava sealed set two for the Cardinals, 25-23. The Cardinals then carried the same momentum in sets three and four against the Cougars as Ball Sate won both sets in somewhat dominant fashion, 25-19, after hitting .429 in frame three and then almost mimicked the same performance in set four, 25-23, to seal today’s victory. For the second straight contest, Ndavazocheva led the Cardinals offensively with 19 kills as his teammate dyer’s ball shot in a 12 kill performance. David Flores delivered 45 assists and Vanis Buckholz led in defense with eight assists. The reigning Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association 2022 tournament and regular-season champion Ball State men’s volleyball team will conclude their eight-game home streak by opening MIVA action Thursday at Worthen Arena against Lewis. The first service is at 7 p.m. ET.

