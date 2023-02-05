Top Collections of Men’s Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023-24





Trendstop offers FashionUnited readers a look at the best menswear collections featured during Fall/Winter 2023-24 Fashion Month. Fall/Winter 2023-24 Fashion Month saw designers seize the opportunity to explore and push the boundaries of menswear. Gender boundaries continued to be blurred with the increasing fusion of classically feminine codes inserted into men’s pieces. A sense of playfulness and nostalgia for youth underlie many collections, combining to bring a heightened sense of self-expression to menswear. Acne Studios Creative director Jonny Johansson sought to break the rules of traditional masculinity with a collection that blends the hyper-masculine with the ultra-feminine. Using the caveman starting point, rugged masculine looks provided the basis for introducing feminine contrasts. Second-skin t-shirts and leather biker pants were juxtaposed with sheer lace and shearling, while daytime pieces were woven into evening wear to usher in a new era of expression for women. men. JW Anderson Also engaging in conversations about gender, JW Anderson examined the nature of wrapping humans or giving them a specific label. Models in underwear, waiting to be wrapped in clothes were followed by ruffled shorts, mini dresses and skirts, all modeled by men. Pillow inserts in sweaters, trousers detailed with exaggerated buckles and the revival of the Wellington frog boot as a clog, introduced a sense of subversive and playful nostalgia. Louis Vuitton The men’s wardrobe is revisited at Louis Vuitton, this time mixing sports and streetwear references that have become essentials of the contemporary wardrobe. Casual tracksuits, hoodies and sneakers were given the same respect as the shop suit. A collaboration with Kidsuper’s Colm Dillane brought his childlike paints into patchwork and spliced ​​jacquards into formal couture and athletic pieces, continuing Virgil Abloh’s legacy of cherishing his inner child. Exclusive offer: FashionUnited readers can access the Trendstops Spring Summer 2021 Key Themes Directions report for free. Simply click here to receive your free report. Trendstop.com is one of the world’s leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasting. Its clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L’Oréal and MTV.

