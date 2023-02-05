Fashion
Gwyneth Paltrow shows off dress from 1996 with Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow gave fans a glimpse into her romantic past with a tour of her fashion archives.
Paltrow took viewers through his archival closet in a video on Goops YouTube Channel. She pulled recent items from her brand as well as pieces from her ’90s wardrobe, including an iconic look she wore while dating Brad Pitt.
At the beginning of the video. the actor pulled a white shirt dress off the shelves, which she wore to the premiere of The Pallbearer with Pitt in 1996.
It’s a Calvin Klein dress from the 90s, I think I wore it to a premiere of something when I was dating Brad Pitt, she described the piece. Very 90s, you know, the shirt dress kind of thing. It’s loose, it’s relaxed, it’s very 90s, I don’t care.
Paltrow and Pitt started dating in 1994 and even rocked matching haircuts at one point in their relationship. The couple got engaged in December 1996, but eventually separated in 1997.
Reflecting on their breakup in a January 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Paltrow said, “I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22. I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.
Pitt was married to Jennifer Anniston from 2000 to 2005 and Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019, while Paltrow was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016 before marrying current husband Brad Falchuk in 2018.
Despite splitting more than two decades ago, Paltrow and Pitt still fondly remember their time together.
During an interview in October 2022 with AND Canadathe Shakespeare in Love star opened up about his enduring admiration for his ex and how their friendship has evolved over time.
When we first broke up we weren’t friends for a while then we sort of found our way back together probably about 18 or 19 years ago something like that then we stayed in touch over the years, Paltrow said. I love it. He’s an amazing person, and he’s such a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a great person. I really like. I am a big fan.
Paltrow also hosted Pitt in an interview in June 2022 for his website goop about her new clothing line. During their conversation, the couple dwelt on details from the past, including their relationship with their late father, Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002.
I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, you know, I never really understood what they mean when they say that you are going to have a son. Like, I’m gaining a son, Paltrow said before asking Pitt, what impact did he have on you? Why did you like him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately?
After exchanging I love you, Pitt said what he loved most about his dad was that he encouraged her to be independent and have a voice. The actor added: He paved the way for you to be who you are. And I think that’s so important to being a parent, you know?
Thus, the child is free to find out who he is and what he likes and dislikes, he said. You were so free in your conversations. And witty. And smart. And funny as f—.”
