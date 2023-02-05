Famous fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88





PARIS (AP) — Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer known for his world-selling fragrances and space-age metallic garments, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced Friday. “La Maison Paco Rabanne wishes to pay tribute to our creator and visionary founder who died today at the age of 88. Among the most influential fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will live on,” said the beauty and Puig fashion. . Le Telegramme newspaper quoted the mayor of Vannes, David Robo, as saying that Rabanne died at his home in the Brittany town of Portsall. The Rabanne fashion house presents its collections in Paris and is expected to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear creations during fashion week from February 27 to March 3. Rabanne was known as a rebellious designer in a career that flourished with his collaboration with the family business Puig, a Spanish company that now also owns other design houses, including Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Caroline Herrera and Dries Van Noten. The company also owns the Byredo and Penhaligon’s fragrance brands. “Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could make fashionable Parisians demand plastic and metal dresses? and make them an icon of modern femininity?” the group statement said. The Calandre perfume was launched in 1969, Puig’s first product in Spain, France and the United States, according to the company. Born Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo in 1934, the future designer fled the Spanish Basque country at age 5 during the Spanish Civil War and took the name Paco Rabanne. He studied architecture at the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris before turning to sewing, following in the footsteps of his mother, a seamstress in Spain. He said she was jailed at one point for dressing “scandalously”. Rabanne sold accessories to well-known designers before launching her own collection. He titled the first collection presented under his own name “12 unwearable dresses in contemporary materials”. His innovative outfits were made of various types of metals, including his famous use of mail, the chain-like material associated with medieval knights. Coco Chanel is said to have called Rabanne “the metallurgist of fashion”. “My colleagues tell me that I am not a designer but an artisan, and it is true that I am an artisan. … I work with my hands,” he said in an interview in the 1970s . In an interview given when he was 43, and now held at the National Audiovisual Institute of France, Rabanne explained his radical fashion philosophy: “I think fashion is prophetic. ‘coming.” He added that women are harbingers of what is on the horizon. “When hair swells, bunches fall,” Rabanne said. “When the hair is straight, everything is fine.”

FILE – French-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne waves to applause at the end of his Fall/Winter 2000/2001 collection March 3, 2000 in Paris, France. The Spanish-born designer known for his world-selling fragrances and space-age metallic garments has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on its website on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was 88 years. (AP Photo / Rémy de la Mauvinière, File)







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstribune.com/news/2023/feb/04/lauded-fashion-designer-paco-rabanne-dies-at-age/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos