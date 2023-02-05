Spanish-born fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer known for his globally sold fragrances and space-age metallic garments, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on Friday.

Maison Paco Rabanne wishes to pay tribute to our creator and visionary founder who died today at the age of 88. Among the most influential fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain, according to the press release from the beauty and fashion company Puig.

Le Telegramme newspaper quoted the mayor of Vannes, David Robo, as saying that Rabanne died at his home in the Brittany town of Portsall.

The Rabanne fashion house presents its collections in Paris and is expected to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear creations during fashion week from February 27 to March 3.

Rabanne was known as a rebellious designer in a career that flourished with his collaboration with the family business Puig, a Spanish company that now also owns other design houses, including Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Caroline Herrera and Dries Van Noten. The company also owns the Byredo and Penhaligon’s fragrance brands.

Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could make fashionable Parisians (to) demand plastic and metal dresses? Who else but Paco Rabanne could imagine a perfume called Calandre – the word means automobile grill, you know – and make it an icon of modern femininity? the group statement said.

The Calandre perfume was launched in 1969, Puig’s first product in Spain, France and the United States, according to the company.

Born Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo in 1934, the future designer fled the Spanish Basque country at age 5 during the Spanish Civil War and took the name Paco Rabanne.

He studied architecture at the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris before turning to sewing, following in the footsteps of his mother, a seamstress in Spain. He said she was jailed at one point for dressing outrageously.

Rabanne sold accessories to well-known designers before launching her own collection.

He titled the first collection presented under his own name 12 unportable dresses with contemporary materials. Her innovative outfits were made of various types of metals, including her famous use of mail, the chain-like material associated with medieval knights.

Coco Chanel would have called Rabanne a fashion metallurgist.

My colleagues tell me that I am not a designer but an artisan, and it is true that I am an artisan. … I work with my hands, he said in an interview in the 1970s.

In an interview given when he was 43, and now held at France’s National Audiovisual Institute, Rabanne explained his radical fashion philosophy: I think fashion is prophetic. Fashion heralds the future. He added that women are harbingers of what is on the horizon.

When hair swells, bunches fall, says Rabanne. When the hair is smooth, everything is fine.

The president of the Association of Fashion Designers of Spain, Modesto Lomba, said Rabanne had left an absolute mark on the passage of time. Let’s not forget that he was Spanish and that he triumphed inside and outside Spain.