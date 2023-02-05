South Carolina tennis sweeps Clemson in impressive fashion

Any win over this northern South Carolina team is sweet for the Gamecocks. A beating, however, is something special. On Friday, the South Carolina tennis traveled from the state capitol to I-26 to I-85 until arriving at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility in Clemson, South Carolina , and quickly toppled the Tigers in extremely impressive fashion. The eighth-ranked Gamecocks will almost certainly see a boost in the standings after knocking fellow undefeated program Clemson from his (previously) unblemished record.

South Carolina began their assault on the hard court by winning the doubles point against the Tigers, powered by a strong performance from the Gamecocks’ US National Championship doubles team Connor Thomson and Toby Samuel, who extended their perfect doubles record at 9-0 on the season. . After that win, the Gamecocks won their six singles matches to complete the sweep with an aggregate final score of 7-0.

The official Gamecock Men’s Tennis Twitter account showed just how fired up the team was for the dominating victory over their in-state rivals.

Head coach Josh Goffi added to his legend with the demolition of this weekend’s rivalry. Goffi, in 2019, coached Paul Jubb on his way to an upset victory at the NCAA National Singles Championship. Also coached by Goffi, juniors Thomson and Samuel, ranked number 1 in the doubles partnership by some publications, won the national All-American championship together in the fall. For individual players this spring season, Toby Samuel is ranked No. 15 and second-placed Casey Hoole is the 56th-ranked player in the nation.

Carolina’s seventh straight victory in the Tennis Edition of the Rivalry Series brings its all-time lead in the series to 70-42-2. The win secured a point for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Palmetto Series showdown with the Tigers, something the men’s tennis team has accomplished every season since the official series began in 2015.