Famous fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at 88 | World





PARIS (AP) Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer known for his world-selling fragrances and space-age metallic fashions, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on Friday. “La Maison Paco Rabanne wishes to pay tribute to our creator and visionary founder who died today at the age of 88. Among the most influential fashion personalities of the 20th century, his legacy will live on, said the beauty company and Puig fashion. Le Telegramme newspaper quoted the mayor of Vannes, David Robo, as saying that Rabanne died at his home in the Brittany town of Portsall. Fashion house Rabannes presents its collections in Paris and is expected to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear models during fashion week from February 27 to March 3. Rabanne was known as a rebellious designer in a career that flourished with his collaboration with the family business Puig, a Spanish company that now also owns other design houses, including Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Caroline Herrera and Dries Van Noten. The company also owns the Byredo and Penhaligons fragrance brands. Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could make fashionable Parisians (to) demand plastic and metal dresses? Who else but Paco Rabanne could imagine a perfume called Calandre, the word means car grill, you know, and make it an icon of modern femininity? The Calandre perfume was launched in 1969, Puig’s first product in Spain, France and the United States, according to the company. Born Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo in 1934, the future designer fled the Spanish Basque country at age 5 during the Spanish Civil War and took the name Paco Rabanne. He studied architecture at the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris before turning to sewing, following in the footsteps of his mother, a seamstress in Spain. He said she was jailed at one point for dressing outrageously. The story continues below the video Rabanne sold accessories to well-known designers before launching her own collection. He titled the first collection presented under his own name 12 unportable dresses with contemporary materials. Her innovative outfits were made of various types of metal, including her famous use of mail, the chain-like material associated with medieval knights. Coco Chanel would have called Rabanne a fashion metallurgist. My colleagues tell me that I am not a designer but an artisan, and it is true that I am an artisan. … I work with my hands, he said in an interview in the 1970s. In an interview given when he was 43, and now held at France’s National Audiovisual Institute, Rabanne explained his radical fashion philosophy: I think fashion is prophetic. Fashion heralds the future. He added that women are harbingers of what is on the horizon. When hair swells, bunches fall, says Rabanne. When the hair is smooth, everything is fine. The president of the Association of Fashion Designers of Spain, Modesto Lomba, said Rabanne “left an absolute mark on the passage of time. Let’s not forget that he was Spanish and he triumphed at the inside and outside Spain. Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncnewsonline.com/news/world/lauded-fashion-designer-paco-rabanne-dies-at-age-88/article_700386d7-9b2b-5cd1-a1bd-7e8207654658.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos