Newcomers impress, program records set as Hounds win debut





Next game: westminster 02/11/2023 | 10 a.m. February 11 (Sat) / 10 a.m. westminster History INDIANAPOLIS The No. 8 UIndy men’s lacrosse team (1-0) warmed Key Stadium to freezing temperatures on Saturday afternoon, starting the season with a dominating 21-10 win over Lake Erie (0-1). A pair of Hounds made their debut in stunning fashion, with Tristan Schaffer leading all players with seven goals and goalkeeper KC Carlson making eight stops between the pipes. Reaching newcomers was the mainstay of UIndy Drawn cheap who set a new program record in points (13) and assists (9). UIndy now improves to 6-1 all-time against Lake Erie. IN AND OUT The Hounds led for the final 41 minutes of action, with Owain Braddock put the team at home for good with his first goal of the spring. The UIndy defense held the Storm scoreless in the third quarter as the offense built an impressive second-half advantage with nine straight goals after the break. Schaffer capped off his wonderful afternoon with less than two minutes left in the game, scoring for the seventh time to give the Greyhounds a 21-8 lead, their highest margin in the contest. Carlson was instrumental in the third quarter success, contributing five of his eight saves after halftime. Billig also had six of his 13 points in the frame, scoring twice. Nick Randgaard scored a hat trick in the win, while Sam Arsten was the only Greyhound not named Billig to hand out an assist. INSIDE THE BOX – Face-off specialist Caleb Parker had 12 wins at the x on Saturday, while matching Billig with a team-best five ground runs.

– GLVC Specialist of the Year twice Kyle Basch finished with three balls, two turnovers and a goal.

– Eleven Hounds recorded a turnover caused, including Billig and Schaffer.

– First-year student Beau Howard scored a pair of goals in his first collegiate competition. MORE NOTES Billig broke previous program records for points (10) and assists (5), the Hounds have won the last four meetings with the Storm, splitting the success between Circle City and head coach Painesville, Ohio UIndy Greg’s Stocks also launched the men’s lacrosse program at Lake Erie in 2007, leading the Storm to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2014. FOLLOWING The Hounds will stay at home for a 10 a.m. showdown with Westminster from Key Stadium. UIndy claimed the first-ever meeting with the Griffons on Feb. 9 in Kansas City, Mo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.uindy.edu/news/2023/2/4/mens-lacrosse-newcomers-impress-program-records-set-as-hounds-win-debut.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos