Rita Ora wears sheer feather dress with hubby Taika Waititi at pre-Grammy party

Rita Ora joined husband Taika Waititi at her star-studded pre-Grammy party at Limitless in Los Angeles on Friday.

The singer, 32, wrapped her arms around the director, 47, as the couple made their first public appearance since confirming their marriage.

She slipped into a very daring transparent dress with feathered shoulders for the high-profile event which celebrated ten years of her music.

The hitmaker, who proudly showed off her dazzling emerald engagement ring and gold wedding band just days ago, was sure to turn heads in this racy ensemble.

Rita looked sensational in the nude fishnet number with black detailing that draped her shoulders and covered her chest before falling to the sides.

She teamed the look with a pair of skimpy black stockings and increased her height with strappy barely there heels.

Her blonde hair was styled in wet beach curls and she completed her look with thick black eyeliner and hot pink cheeks.

Taika showed off his buzzed haircut and neat beard, opted to wear a fun patterned shirt, which was layered over a plain white T-shirt.

He paired his outfit with a Prada bomber jacket and navy pants with colorful leather sneakers.

Rita finally confirmed she married handsome Taika on Friday, describing the nuptials as “perfect” and a “special day”.

The singer was speaking on Heart Radio Breakfast to promote her latest single You Only Love Me shortly after going topless to celebrate the release.

She said yes [I am married]. I’m officially off the market. I chose to keep it more private and keep it more to myself, but with my new video I’m playing on what could have been.

The star, who revealed she has yet to decide if she will take her husband’s surname, added: ‘When the rumors came out ‘is she, isn’t she ?” I wanted to play on it.

She continued, “I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan, that’s not to say that’s actually what happened.”

Gushing about the big day, Rita said, “It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly what I wanted”.

‘It was nice and perfect. It’s okay to keep some things just for me sometimes it was nice and nice Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.

Speaking about the possible name change, she admitted, “I definitely thought about taking her last name, but I worked really hard for that name Ora. I don’t know, I haven’t really decided yet.

The voice memo of his other half plays at the start of the new track.

Rita explained, “With You Only Love Me and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I experienced as I opened up to love and entered a new phase in life.

“Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and I felt compelled to document it through my music.

“The journey hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.”