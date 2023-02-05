Fashion
Rita Ora wears sheer feather dress with hubby Taika Waititi at pre-Grammy party
Rita Ora shows love with hubby Taika Waititi at pre-Grammy party in their first public appearance since marriage confirmation
Rita Ora joined husband Taika Waititi at her star-studded pre-Grammy party at Limitless in Los Angeles on Friday.
The singer, 32, wrapped her arms around the director, 47, as the couple made their first public appearance since confirming their marriage.
She slipped into a very daring transparent dress with feathered shoulders for the high-profile event which celebrated ten years of her music.
The hitmaker, who proudly showed off her dazzling emerald engagement ring and gold wedding band just days ago, was sure to turn heads in this racy ensemble.
Rita looked sensational in the nude fishnet number with black detailing that draped her shoulders and covered her chest before falling to the sides.
Rita Ora, 32, joined husband Taika Waititi, 47, at her star-studded pre-Grammy party at Limitless in Los Angeles on Friday
She teamed the look with a pair of skimpy black stockings and increased her height with strappy barely there heels.
Her blonde hair was styled in wet beach curls and she completed her look with thick black eyeliner and hot pink cheeks.
Taika showed off his buzzed haircut and neat beard, opted to wear a fun patterned shirt, which was layered over a plain white T-shirt.
He paired his outfit with a Prada bomber jacket and navy pants with colorful leather sneakers.
Rita finally confirmed she married handsome Taika on Friday, describing the nuptials as “perfect” and a “special day”.
The singer was speaking on Heart Radio Breakfast to promote her latest single You Only Love Me shortly after going topless to celebrate the release.
She said yes [I am married]. I’m officially off the market. I chose to keep it more private and keep it more to myself, but with my new video I’m playing on what could have been.
The star, who revealed she has yet to decide if she will take her husband’s surname, added: ‘When the rumors came out ‘is she, isn’t she ?” I wanted to play on it.
Cute: The singer wrapped her arms around the director as the couple made their first public appearance since confirming their marriage
Show: She slipped into a very daring sheer dress with feathered shoulders for the high-profile event which celebrated ten years of her music
She continued, “I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan, that’s not to say that’s actually what happened.”
Gushing about the big day, Rita said, “It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly what I wanted”.
‘It was nice and perfect. It’s okay to keep some things just for me sometimes it was nice and nice Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.
Wow: She paired the look with a pair of skimpy black stockings and boosted her height with strappy barely there heels
Shiny: Her blonde hair was styled in wet-look beach curls and she completed her look with thick black eyeliner and hot pink cheeks.
Speaking about the possible name change, she admitted, “I definitely thought about taking her last name, but I worked really hard for that name Ora. I don’t know, I haven’t really decided yet.
The voice memo of his other half plays at the start of the new track.
Rita explained, “With You Only Love Me and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I experienced as I opened up to love and entered a new phase in life.
“Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and I felt compelled to document it through my music.
“The journey hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.”
Gorgeous: Rita finally confirmed she married beauty Taika on Friday, describing the nuptials as ‘perfect’ and a ‘special day’ as she promoted her new song
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11712639/Rita-Ora-wears-feather-dress-husband-Taika-Waititi-pre-Grammy-party.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rita Ora wears sheer feather dress with hubby Taika Waititi at pre-Grammy party
- US shoots down Chinese balloon, dramatic video of moment of explosion
- Diccon Gray of the Weald Table Tennis Club is determined to build on his campaign at the World Veterans Championships in Oman after losing to winner Zsolt-Georg Bohm in the last eight
- Xi Jinping’s China could force TikTok to share US user data: US senator claims
- PM Modi addresses participants in Jaipur Mahakhel and says ‘We are encouraging young people to pursue a career in sports’
- 4 fashion trends for spring – Scot Scoop News
- Men’s ACHA D2 Hockey Sweeps Miami (Ohio)
- Newsletter of Voltaire International N26
- Wow! Dewa19’s popular 30th anniversary party was attended by officials, Joko Widodo’s wife asks Ari Lasso to sing this song
- Best UK Investment Funds for February
- Newcomers impress, program records set as Hounds win debut
- Improvement Thiem eyes return to the top