Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse wins season-opening slop-fest, 7-5, over Vermont

Take a deep breath, everyone!

So it wasn’t exactly what we all hoped to see, but in the end the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team came out of their season opener in the JMA Dome with a 7-5 win. on the Vermont Catamounts.

It was just an absolute waste of a game from start to finish; a game that saw more than three times as many turnovers as goals. It was the kind of slop-fest you’d expect from a season opener, with questionable decision-making, a very inconsistent attack and the lacrosse ball spending more time bouncing on the turf. of the Dome than tucked away in anyone’s pocket.

The star of the game was by far the new goalkeeper will score, the transfer of LIU. Mark had a great game in his Orange debut, saving almost everything that came his way with his stick and his body. He finished with 13 saves and a 72.2 save percentage while giving up just five goals in an ACC Defensive Player of the Week performance if I do say so myself.

More importantly, Mark was the only consistency on a day when everything else was in total chaos for Cuse. Time and again, Mark picked up teammates who either had bad turnovers or failed on a clear attempt to give Vermont extra possession and an extra look at the cage.

He stood tall and helped earn this victory for his team, but he didn’t do it alone. The defense in front of him put in a significantly better performance than what we have grown accustomed to as the season progressed last year. Olexo set had a particularly good game dropping the ball and even made sure the first goal of the season for SU was a pole goal. And the starting close defense of Nick Caccamo, Landon ClaryAnd Caden Kol all had good contributions on the day.

It certainly wasn’t perfect; they sometimes struggled to pick up ground balls in the 50/50 game and the clearance game was a mess. But overall it’s a solid showing for a defense with a lot of new pieces to start with.

Canisius transfer Closed now deserves credit for fighting hard against one of the best FOGOs in the country in Tommy Burke. It wasn’t a statistically great day for Richiusa on his Orange debut, but he didn’t let Burke dominate all day as we feared, and that’s exactly what the team needed from him.

For attack, it was just one giant day of inconsistency as the new unit, who have undeniable talent all over the pitch, struggled to come together in their very first game together. I’m not going to bother freaking out about it. They struggled with decision making throughout the day, and Joey Shoulder really felt like he was forcing it for much of the afternoon. However, the new No. 22 scored a very important goal late in the third to tie the game and stop a 4-0 run at Vermont.

finn thompson was the brightest point in attack today, scoring a goal and delivering two fine assists (including one in BTB fashion). Jackson Birtwistle had two purposes, and Alex Simmons added a goal and an assist. Owen Hiltz also scored a goal and had a pretty good day picking passes but none of them were completed due to a tough day of shooting by Orange and a solid game from Vermont goalkeeper.

The match started in very typical fashion, the first game of the season, as both teams racked up the number of rotations before anyone found the back of the net. It took over nine minutes before Vermont finally broke through with a goal from No. 24 as they beat Brandon Aviles near the crease, and that quarter ended with a 1-0 lead over the Vermont.

After a goalless first, Orange was quick to light up the scoreboard in second. Saam Olexo started Syracuse’s season by scoring with a pole position goal in a volatile situation just under a minute into the period. A few minutes later, Alex Simmons found Jackson Birtwistle for an EMO goal on a nice ball move.

Finn Thomson then made his contribution, scoring around a defender on a bad switch from the Vermont defense before throwing a pass in the back to Alex Simmons for the game’s fourth SU goal. A 4-0 second quarter gave the Orange a 4-1 halftime lead.

The third quarter was all Vermont, as Tommy Burke came out and dominated the faceoffs to help fuel a 4-0 run to start the half and give the Catamounts a 5-4 lead. Meanwhile, the Orange struggled to keep any ball and spent most of the quarter on the defensive. Joey Spallina saved the quarter by getting on the board for his first career goal with 37 seconds left in the third, coming off a Finn Thomson pick and coming up from X to finish beautifully at home.

Cuse broke the tie just over a minute into the fourth on a nice move and twist pass from Finn Thomson to find Birtwistle on the other side of the crease for a slam dunk. About halfway through the fourth, Owen Hiltz fired from 10 yards for his opening goal to give SU the two-goal cushion, 7-5, which would end as the final score.