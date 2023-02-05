Jennifer Lopez’s Plunging Green Versace Dress: The Hottest, Sexiest Grammys Fashions Through The Years





The 65th Annual Grammys and the red carpet are a place where Hollywood stars can show off their style. In 1974, Cher walked the red carpet in a fairy princess ensemble with a butterfly clip in her hair. In 2003, Jennifer Lopez wore a green Versace dress that is still talked about today. In 2019, Cardi B wore a dress that looked like a pearl in an oyster. Take a look back at some looks that have turned heads in Grammys fashion history. DOLLY PARTON SAYS SHE’S COMPLETED TOUR, WANTS TO BE ‘CLOSER TO HOME’ WITH HUSBAND AT AGE Dolly Parton Dolly Parton has been attending the Grammy Awards for decades, and in 1977 she brought cowboy chic to the red carpet. The country music icon wore a pink and white outfit with jewels on the upper half. She was nominated for Best Country Vocal Performance that year. Dear Cher looked like a fairy at the 16th Grammy Awards. The singer wore a white shawl-style dress with fairy wings in the center. She pulled the look together with a butterfly clip tied in her hair. She presented the album of the year award in 1974 to Stevie Wonder for his project “Innervisions”. CHER, 76, SAYS SHE AND BOYFRIEND ALEXANDER EDWARDS, 36, ARE PERFECTLY MARRIED Sheryl Raven Sheryl Crow opted for a two-piece outfit with leopard print bottoms paired with a sheer cover-up at the 39th Grammys. She won Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and Best Rock Album in 1997. Jada Pinkett-Smith Jada Pinkett attended the Grammy Awards in 1998, flaunting her baby bump in a two-tone sequin and sheer dress. Now a mother of two, she wore the stunning sequined dress with a bold, shiny lip. Pinkett was on hand to support her boyfriend Will Smith for a nomination for his song in “Men in Black.” She was pregnant with their son, Jaden, at the time. Smith won a Grammy that year. Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez’s Versace 2000 dress might be one of the most iconic Grammy looks of all time. JENNIFER LOPEZ PREVIEWS NEW ALBUM THIS IS MENOW, WITH SONGS INSPIRED BY BEN AFFLECK The Versace plunging dress was so popular it sparked Google Images due to the high search volume following the awards show. Lopez was nominated for her first Grammy Award in 2000. Lady Gaga Lady Gaga attended the 52nd Grammy Awards in a futuristic Armani Prive dress with neon yellow hair. She paired the galaxy-style lavender dress with sequined high heels. She was holding a sharp object as she posed for photos on the red carpet. The “Just Dance” singer won her first two Grammys that night in 2010. Rihanna Rihanna wore a barely there white dress to the Grammys in 2011. The Fenty Beauty founder wore a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier gown and rocked her signature red locks. Madonna Madonna was the star of the Grammys in 2015. The singer wore a Givenchy black corset dress over her dress, paired with fishnet stockings and black thigh-high boots. Pulling the dramatic look together, Madonna wore a black hat with a black veil. Cardi B Cardi B attended the 2019 Grammy Awards in a vintage Mugler dress that looked like a pearl in an oyster. The black dress flared out to show off a pink interior and the musician wore a skintight, nude bodysuit underneath. The rapper won her first Grammy Award that year. Ariana Grande Ariana Grande appeared in a fluffy gray dress that looked like clouds at the 2020 Grammys. The “Thank U, Next” singer stunned the carpet in a custom Giambattista Valli dress. Sticking to her signature high ponytail look, Grande pulled her hair up, letting her dress steal the show. JENNIFER COOLIDGE SAYS CAREER WAS FLAT AND ONES ITS SUCCESS TO ARIANA GRANDE Billy Porter Billy Porter was seen in a remote-controlled fringe hat and matching bodysuit at the 62nd Annual Awards. With a remote control, Scott Studenberg’s custom look would move his hat fringe off his hat, revealing his face. Porter wowed in the turquoise pantsuit and paired the look with silver rhinestone boots and a matching bag. Doua Lipa Dua Lipa attended the 2021 Grammy Awards in a see-through Versace dress. DUA LIPA, SINGER IN LEVITATION, APPOINTED HONORARY AMBASSADOR OF KOSOVO Dua Lipa’s dress featured a high slit, and she kept the rest of her look minimal, adding a bracelet and strappy heels. Phoebe Bridger Phoebe Bridgers turned heads at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Bridgers wore a Thom Browne skeleton dress. The singer-songwriter pulled her platinum blonde locks in front of half her face “I wear a skeleton costume all the time, but one of the reasons I do is because I saw this Thom Browne dress ages ago and thought it was so cool “Bridgers told E! News of her look at the time. “And I asked for it. I basically stole it.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Doja Cat Doja Cat has walked the Grammys red carpet over the years, but in 2021 she followed Lopez’s lead, wearing a low-cut dress. The singer wore a Roberto Cavalli design that closed below her navel. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The lower half of the yellow and black dress was full of feathers. Doja Cat combined the look with matching heels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jennifer-lopez-plunging-green-versace-dress-grammys-head-turning-sexiest-fashion-over-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos