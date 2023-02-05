Fashion
The history of hip-hop style
It was 1985. Hip-hop was entering its golden age, and Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh were putting together what they called “The Show.” On the B-side of that single was “La Di Da Di”, one of the most beloved and sampled songs in hip-hop history. It features Slick Rick playfully describing his average day:
I put the bubbles in the tub so I could take a bubble bath
Clean, dry, it was my body and my hair
I put on my brand new Gucci underwear
When asked if that was true, Slick Rick replied, “They weren’t making Gucci underwear at the time, so you have to fake it or just fake it!”
Throughout the 50 years of hip-hop, style has been a big deal. Slick Rick’s style included an eye patch (result of a childhood injury) and lots of jewelry. The rappers didn’t just look cool; they rapped about how cool they sounded. And it helped turn hip-hop fashion into a multi-billion dollar industry.
“Hip-hop fashion comes from the streets, the urban streets, the poorer neighborhoods,” Slick Rick said. “Those who have this ability to show swag, show swag.”
Sanneh asked, “What does swag mean to you?”
“You move with, like, some swag,” he replied. “You do a bit of personality.”
But for Dapper Dan, it has a different connotation: “Swag for my generation was stolen property!”
No one knows hip-hop fashion better than Dapper Dan. He literally created it in his shop in Harlem. At first it was hacking, and still spectacular. If Gucci didn’t make a parka, it would. No Gucci drawers? “We are doing what we have to do. We created it all! »
Elizabeth Way, a curator at the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, called Dapper Dan “one of the most important fashion designers of the late 20th century. He saw these logos as these powerful symbols, and he married them with streetwear. . And it 100% changed the course of fashion.”
Way and FIT professor Elena Romero are co-curators of “Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip-Hop Style,” an exhibit that opens this week.
“If we look at what is happening on the catwalks at the moment, and this idea of bringing together street fashion in New York and high-end European luxury, [Dapper Dan’s] whoever came up with this,” Way said. “By the 1990s, hip-hop fashion had become corporate, with companies like FUBU (For Us, By Us).
In 1997, LL Cool J filmed a commercial for The Gap and slipped in a reference to FUBU:
Romero said: “It was actually two references. LL Cool J at the time was an official spokesperson for FUBU, and I guess he contractually had to wear something related. So that’s where we saw the FB cap. It was unwatched and unnoticed the lyrics that he was able to sneak, “For us, by us, on the low.” And that sent a message to those who were part of the hip hop community.”
Hip-hop stars didn’t just change the fashion industry; they joined him.
My Adidas and I are as close as it gets
We make a hell of a team, me and my Adidas
Sanneh said: “If you think back to the 1980s, Run-DMC recorded ‘My Adidas’ before they got a check from Adidas – they were just bragging about their shoes, weren’t they?”
“One of the pieces we have in the exhibit is a Rap Style jacket, which was a line created by Chuck D,” Way said. “And he talks about, you know, ‘I wore clothes from other brands, I made money from other brands, but people wanted to dress like me. So, I’m going to make my own line. ‘”
Romero said, “And eventually the moguls came rushing in, which was Russell Simmons, Sean Jean, Jay-Z and Damon Dash with Rocawear.”
Hip-hop style, like hip-hop itself, has appeared everywhere. “You see hip-hop fashion companies making real money,” Sanneh said.
“It requires, what? Crossover,” Dapper Dan said. “What Rick and them were able to do with their lyrics is take these young white boys from Ralph Lauren to FUBU. So the crossover doesn’t have to be primarily associated with the music. It also filters down to the mode. You can’t have a half crossover!”
In 2003, after hip-hop popularized oversized singlets and baggy pants, Jay-Z called for change:
And you (beep) acting too loud
Put on a suit, get it tapered, and let’s just say
Change your clothes and leave
People stopped buying sports shirts. Dapper Dan said, “Jay-Z single-handedly changed fashion. When Jay-Z made this record, some guys came into the store and said, ‘Give me two Gucci suits.'”
It would be another 15 years before Gucci recognized and collaborated with Dapper Dan. Since then he has worked with Gap, changing a letter on their classic sweatshirt (to Dap). He has a collection with Puma. And when he wears Gucci now, it’s real.
In the world of rock ‘n’ roll, success sometimes seemed to sell. But for Dapper Dan, Slick Rick, and hip-hop in general, it feels more like recognition, and it’s long overdue.
For more information:
