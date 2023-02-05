



When Amy Powney was announced co-winner of the BFC/vogue Designer Fashion Fund in 2017, her on-camera response was that she would use the money to create a lasting collection. Filmmaker Becky Hutner immediately asked if she would agree to chart the course of this adventure on screen. I didn’t know what to expect, so I just said, yes, sure, says Powney, now 38, and owner and creative director of her Mother of Pearl brand. Amy Powney Toby Coulson, founder of Mother of Pearl

Mother of Pearl now labels each product to show how it meets sustainability requirements The documentary Fashion reinvented, which arrives in theaters on March 3, seems inevitable. Powney was brought up by off-grid activist parents in rural England; for years she had felt conflicted with her role in an industry notorious for its carbon footprint. It shows how far the industry has come since filming began and how far it needs to go. Today, a fashion brand that claims sustainability is no longer unusual: in 2020, retail analytics firm Edited reported that in the previous four years, the number of garments described as sustainable had quadrupled among online retailers in the US and UK, but that has only also heightened doubts about what sustainability means. [In 2017] we had brands starting to use terms like radical transparency, says Powney. But all they had done was look at the factory where they made their clothes, what happens before that? Cotton pickers in the Urfa region of Turkey Fashion Reimagined Ltd

Amy meets curious alpacas in Peru Fashion Reimagined Ltd

Powney had a trendy take on farm-to-table cooking in mind to get back to the farms producing the raw materials and having as few steps (and countries) as possible between them and the end result. Tackling complex supply chains turned out to be more dramatic than expected. While Powney eventually found a wool farm she liked in Uruguay, she could only find hand spinners in neighboring Peru and still no knitters or weavers… Recommended mother-of-pearl now labels each product to show how it meets sustainability requirements, and Powney hopes the film will take advantage of changes to UK clothing labeling legislation. She is also still working on sourcing and the supply chain for brands. Ultimately, the film follows Powney’s gradual shift in thinking. As a designer, you’re trained to draw a garment and then tell a product developer, “Okay, go do it for me,” she says. We flipped everything upside down. We said, these are the fibers and fabrics we were happy with. Now what can I do with this stuff? The result is sumptuous fitted jackets in a jacquard weave and elegant, casual sweatshirts with its now-iconic ruffled sleeves perforated with recycled plastic beads. It’s almost as if by restricting himself, Powney has amplified his creativity. Fashion reinvented opens in UK and Irish cinemas March 3

