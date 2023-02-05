Jackie Rogers, jet-setting fashion designer, dies at 90





Jackie Rogers, a feisty American model and aspiring actress whose experience of mingling with the elite of Europe and the United States during the jet set of the 1960s, as well as her sense of elegance and his boundless (if at times abrasive) personality, fueled a five-decade career as a go-to designer for movie stars and socialites, died Jan. 29 in Manhattan. She was 90 years old. Michael Murnighan, the spokesperson for his New York-based company, said the cause of his death, in a hospital, was congestive heart failure. Since the 1970s, Ms. Rogers had targeted celebrities with her line of stylish clothes, which she sold in boutiques she ran over the years in New York, Palm Beach and the Hamptons. Ms. Rogers began her career as a designer in the mid-1960s, making men’s mod-influenced sports jackets and trousers. His customers eventually included Jack Nicholson and Dustin Hoffman at his Madison Avenue boutique.

In the mid-1970s, she turned to women’s design. Featured in Womens Wear Daily, she was known for her elegantly sculpted tops, dresses and gowns, in flowing silk, satin or organza, often in electric pinks, blues, yellows and other bold confectionery colors . Her designs, often made to order, weren’t cheap, her dresses selling for over $5,000, but they attracted clients like Diana Ross, Salma Hayek, Patti LuPone, Barbara Walters and Nicole Kidman.

A fashionable life, however, was never the goal Mrs. Rogers, a chestnut-haired charmer with a big personality and big ambitions, envisioned while growing up in Brookline, Mass. She wanted to be an actress or a singer, and she used her work as a model from her late teens as a starting point. Her looks, drive, and knack for seducing movie stars, tycoons, and aristocrats served her well when she moved to Rome in her late twenties and then to Paris. Ms. Rogers quickly inserted herself into the social fabric of European high society as if she were born there. She enjoyed telling stories of aperitifs sipping with Federico Fellini, who gave her a small uncredited role in his 1963 masterpiece, 8, or cruising in a Maserati with Gianni Agnelli, the dashing Fiat chef and playboy. A seasoned storyteller, Ms. Rogers didn’t drop names so much as carpet listeners with them. Speaking to The New York Times for a 1998 profile, she recounted antiquing with Andy Warhol, eating caviar in Monte Carlo with Aristotle Onassis and dancing the night away with Peter OToole at Manhattan’s Ondine nightclub in the 1960s. We were crazy, she reportedly said. I was Zelda Fitzgerald and Peter was Scott, it was my fantasy anyway.

However, none of her famous intimates came close to the influence of French fashion titan Coco Chanel, who hired her in the early 1960s as a supermodel. She called Ms. Rogers an American cowboy because of her broad shoulders, which made her an ideal model for draping. In other words, Ms. Rogers learned about design by observing one of the masters. I was so fascinated by the way Chanel worked that I couldn’t stop staring at her, Ms Rogers wrote in My love affair with Chanel, a memoir she never completed that the New York Social Diary website retrieved in 2020. Watching her work, Chanel sometimes told me, Your eyes are going to fall out. She added, Since she draped her designs over models rather than sketching them, and I was THE model, we have become inseparable. Like her mentor, Ms. Rogers was not afraid to be sharp in her business dealings. Jackie had a very loud demeanor, Mr Murnighan said in a telephone interview. She could be very charming, but she could also be very dry. And it doesn’t matter who you were. She could be intimidating.

A few years ago, Ms. Rogers delivered a bespoke wedding dress to a New York businesswoman who ran a multi-million dollar business, but it was the wrong color, a soft peach instead. coral. The customer said nothing. Rather than tell Jackie she got it wrong, Mr Murnighan said, the client redid the colors for her entire wedding, table settings and all. Jacqueline Rogers was born February 24, 1932, and raised in Brookline, Mass., the younger of two daughters of Maurice Rogers, a professional gambler who spilled booze from Canada during Prohibition, and Elizabeth Rogers, a hat designer.

Even as a child, she sought to turn heads. My first significant memory is looking at the mirror in my mother’s bedroom, she wrote in her memoir. I was dressed in her satin underwear, high heels fluttering all around and I thought, one day, I get out of here and move to New York, I’m going to have a big apartment on Park Avenue, become an actress famous and entertain the rich and famous. She often skipped school to attend a double feature at a Boston movie theatre, hoping to catch a glimpse of the glamorous life she dreamed of. She got a better taste of that life at age 16, when she spent the summer modeling in New York. An early and unhappy marriage to one of Boston’s wealthiest boys followed, she wrote; she quickly canceled it. Returning to New York soon after, she moved into the Mayflower Hotel on Central Park West with her sister, Pat, and began modeling for a coat company while studying acting at the Stella Adler studio the night. She eventually headed to Hollywood, where she adopted the screen name Jackie Grassi and hung around the Universal Pictures police station looking for her break. She was offered $150 a week as a contract player, she wrote, but they wanted me to date the producers, so I turned them down.

In 1960 she moved to Rome, where she rented an apartment on Via Margutta, a historic street in Rome’s cultural life, and in the following years she obtained roles in low-budget Italian films, as well only an appearance in 8 . During this period, her main love interest was Prince Andrea Hercolani, a descendant of the Borghese family. Accompanying her on a trip to Paris, Ms Rogers met a former Chanel model who offered to broker an introduction to the famous designer, who was looking for women to model for her fall collection.

At 5 p.m. that same day, Ms. Rogers arrived at the Chanel studio at 31 rue Cambon, where she met the designer. Chanel, who was 70, wore a beige tweed suit with a pair of scissors hanging from her neck, a necklace of pearls the size of quail eggs and a cigarette hanging from her mouth, giving her a some sex appeal even to her. age, Ms. Rogers wrote. She hired Ms. Rogers on the spot for $700 a week. The two spent hours together during daytime fittings and then often retired to the Ritz for dinner, Ms Rogers wrote. Ms. Rogers, who leaves no immediate survivors, has never forgotten the lessons she learned. Like Chanel, she blithely lied about her age throughout her life, carried herself with an imperious bearing and never forgot that fashion was a business, and that sometimes business requires sharp elbows. We don’t work from geniuses, we were tradespeople, recalls Ms Rogers, the famous designer having told her. We don’t hang clothes in galleries to be seen; we sell them.

