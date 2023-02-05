From fashion astronaut to king of perfumes





PARIS Nicknamed Wacko Paco in the 1960s for his often unwearable designs, Spaniard Paco Rabanne has become better known in recent years for his globally popular line of perfumes as well as his eccentric beliefs. class=”cf”> Shunned as a metalworker by Coco Chanel, his influence nonetheless spanned many generations and he dressed global superstar Lady Gaga in all-paper outfits for her 2011 appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards. He also designed Jane Fonda’s iconic costume for the 1968 sci-fi film Barbarella and dresses for French icons Brigitte Bardot and Françoise Hardy. Rabanne began as a co-creator of the 1960s space age movement alongside designers such as Pierre Cardin, who incorporated the era’s giddy excitement around the future and technological advancements into their clothing. His 1966 catwalk brought him instant fame and notoriety when he stunned audiences with 12 unbearable dresses, his models dancing barefoot on the catwalk in outfits made of sharp metal and other unlikely materials. I’ve always felt like an accelerator of time, he wrote in typically enigmatic style for a retrospective at Antwerp’s fashion museum MoMu in 2016. class=”cf”> To go as far as is reasonable for his time and not indulge in the morbid pleasure of the known things, which I consider to be forfeiture. Francisco Rabaneda-Cuervo was born in 1934 in the Basque region of Spain, near the city of San Sebastian, where his mother was a seamstress for designer Cristobal Balenciaga and his army general father. Rabanne’s life was uprooted by the Spanish Civil War when dictator Francisco Franco’s army turned on his father, a Guernica garrison commander, and shot him dead in 1936. In 1939, his family fled to France and Rabanne continued his studies at the University of Fine Arts in Paris, where he obtained a degree in architecture. He began his career in fashion by creating accessories – jewelry, ties, buttons – which attracted the attention of Christian Dior, Yves Saint-Laurent and Pierre Cardin. After the media furor around his own line, Rabanne signed a deal in 1968 that brought him under the ownership of the Barcelona-based Puig family, heavyweights in the fashion and perfume industry. This marked his entry into fragrances which would see his name become synonymous with cologne, eventually even eclipsing his fame as a designer. class=”cf”> Always provocative, Rabanne had a penchant for mysticism and esotericism. He claimed to have had multiple lifetimes, being around 78,000 years old, having made love to Earth, seeing God, and being visited by aliens. In 1999 he predicted in his book Fire From Heaven that Paris would be destroyed later that year when the Russian space station Mir crashed into Earth, a claim derived from his reading of the 16th century French seer Nostradamus. To say that Paco Rabanne is marching towards his own drummer is an understatement, wrote the New York Times in 2002. He has been called a futurist, fashion designer, mystic, madman, Dadaist, sculptor, architect, astrologer, perfumer, artist and prophet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/from-fashion-spaceman-to-fragrance-king-180632 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos