Fashion
Black History Month kicks off with fashion show at Crispus Attucks Community Center [photos] | Local News
Black style, beauty and culture were on display Saturday at Reynolds Middle School during the Black History Month Fashion Show, presented by Crispus Attucks Community Center.
Students from the Lancaster School District and community members modeled for the fashion show, which was free and open to the public.
We will have all kinds of model types and shapes to challenge the traditional norm of what a model should look like, Crispus Attucks Director Hunter said in a previous interview with LNP | Lancasters online.
The show also aimed to showcase black excellence and beauty, as well as the impact of fashion and music on black and brown communities, Hunter said.
The show is part of the Crispus Attucks Community Centers series of programs celebrating Black History Month. For more information on upcoming Black History Month events in Lancaster County, visit lanc.news/BlackHistory.
