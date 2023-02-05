A-list stars attend the 2023 pre-Grammys gala in high fashion





It’s been three years since the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala took place in person, and the excitement emanating from celebrities in costume is evident. This pre-Grammys tradition, also known as the Clive Party, first took place the day before music’s biggest night in 1976, but has been on pandemic hiatus since 2020, although it was held virtually in 2021. The 2023 Grammys are set to take place Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Scroll through the gallery below to see the main nominees for the 2023 Grammys Beyonce received the maximum number of nominations for the 2023 Grammys, with nine nods. Reuters The pre-gala event, held a few hours before the main ceremony, features plenty of glamorous and live performances. Ahead of the evening, Davis revealed that American actor, dancer and singer Myles Frost would be the final performer. Famous faces from the music world could be seen arriving at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Rappers Cardi B and Offset, as a couple, arrived together, the I like it Gorgeous singer in a leather and lace patchwork bodycon dress with matching opera gloves. Brazilian singer Anitta, who is up for Best New Artist at the Grammys, wears a figure-hugging black lace number, while HER sports a baggy top and Art Deco-inspired bead-covered pants and matching clutch, and Best Album nominee Lizzo goes for total glam in a fitted mini dress with metallic blue and silver trim. A-list actors and actresses also took to the red carpet, with Sharon Stone turning heads in her fuchsia pantsuit and matching ruffled jacket. Husband and wife Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are also there, Wilson in a black sequin jumpsuit with a sleek, navy blue Hanks by his side. Men have also upped the dial on the fashion stakes, with rappers like Lil Nas X and Wiz Khalifa arriving with bare chests covered in suits in pink and black, respectively. Rapper Quavo also looked stylish in a baggy khaki suit paired with an off-white top and chunky silver chain. Scroll through the gallery below to see more fashion from last year’s Grammys Dua Lipa, dressed in black buckled Versace, arrives at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. AFP Updated: February 05, 2023, 07:05

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/02/05/a-list-stars-attend-pre-grammys-2023-gala-in-high-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos