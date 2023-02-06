Fashion
Fashion moments on the Grammy Awards red carpet
Feature fashion
Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Check out all the best looks from this year’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
As the ceremony returned to its usual home, Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, in Los Angeles for the first time since 2020, the stars arrived in dramatic silhouettes and loud color choices before the annual event.
Kim Petras and Sam Smith made one of the biggest statements of the night as they arrived in bold red ensembles with an entourage of drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik. Smith’s top hat and cape were just some of the fun accessories of the evening, which ranged from jeweled Tiffany sunglasses by Pharrell to playful opera gloves worn by Doja Cat and the singer by R&B Hannah Monds.
No hue dominated the evening, although a notable number of attendees were drawn to pink. Bebe Rexha nodded to Barbiecore in a Moschino dress (also with matching gloves) while Kacey Musgraves wowed in a pink bodysuit and feathered cape by Valentino.
But discernible trends were rare on a night where, when it comes to fashion, anything goes. Look no further than Anderson Paak’s floral suit or Miguel’s long denim hooded Diesel coat to prove attendees were in for some fun.
Scroll down for some of the best red carpet looks of the night.
Best New Artist nominee Anitta arrived in a vintage piece from Atelier Versace’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection. Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Cardi B arrived in a theatrical look that Indian designer Gaurav Gupta recently showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Harry Styles shone in an Egonlab jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Busta Rhymes and Queen Latifah. Credit: Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images
Lil Uzi Vert, with an eye-catching spiked hairstyle, wore an all-black Comme des Garons outfit with a Richard Mille watch and Balenciaga shoes. Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images
“Unholy” duo Kim Petras and Sam Smith showed up in bold red ensembles by Valentino, the latter completing his outfit with a matching top hat and cane. They were joined on the red carpet by drag performers Violet Chachki and Gottmik. Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Anderson Paak wowed in a floral suit. Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves wore a pink bodysuit and feathered cape by Valentino. Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wore Zuhair Murad and Dolce & Gabbana respectively. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lizzo wore a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana cape with floral appliqués from the brand’s Alta Moda 2022 collection. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo opted for a goth-inspired look in this sheer black silk-georgette dress from Miu Miu. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Singer Julia Michaels’ dress featured a double thigh slit and cutouts. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fat Joe in a pink suit with matching shades. Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Mneskin wore complementary outfits from Gucci. Credit: Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini brought a splash of color to the red carpet in a custom Prabal Gurung gown. Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Pharrell Williams wore a pair of his signature jeweled Tiffany & Co. sunglasses. Credit: Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
R&B singer Hannah Monds wore a strappy leather bondage dress with gloves and a voluminous fuchsia skirt. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miguel wore an all-denim look straight out of Diesel’s Spring/Summer 2023 show. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile (center), dressed in Versace, poses alongside Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe of Lucius. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Bebe Rexha wore a custom hot pink Moschino dress with matching gloves. Credit: David Swanson/Reuters
Doja Cat arrived in a one-shoulder black vinyl Versace dress with a train and matching gloves. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Shania Twain wowed in a Harris Reed pantsuit with oversized polka dots and an even bigger hat. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Blac Chyna made a bold statement in a feathered leotard. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Barbadian singer Amanda Reifer arrived in a one-shoulder dress with a gravity-defying hairstyle. Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George and James Hunt of Rfs Du Sol paired suave dark suits with jewelry by David Yurman. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Laverne Cox looked elegant in Ilene Joy jewelry and a strapless dress by Kim Kassas Couture. Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Top photo: Taylor Swift stuns in a midnight blue two-piece adorned with jewels by Roberto Cavalli. She completed the look with $3 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
