



AnneAndNancy Wilson of Heart are approaching half a century since they formed their groundbreaking band in 1974. Over five decades of changing musical eras, their impact has not waned. From the 70s, when Ann set the blueprint for female rock singers and Nancy established her oft-imitated and never quite duplicated style of guitar playing, to the 80s when the band dominated MTV, to 2019 when the sisters led the all-female Love Alive tour, the Wilsons broke barriers as musicians, singers and songwriters. Both started early in music. Nancy showed marked virtuosity on the acoustic guitar at the age of 9. Ann, four years his senior, was already singing in the style of the blues greats but filtered by rock and roll. Their 1976 debut album, Dreamboat Annie, spawned the hits “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You,” which remain classic rock radio staples. “Barracuda” from the 1977s Little Queen followed suit. Drawing inspiration from folk, hard rock, and the boldness of not being pigeonholed by their gender, the Wilsons were among the few women who rose to prominence in a male-dominated rock scene. By the time the sisters went glamorous and became MTV staples and chart-toppers in the mid-’80s, they were proven songwriters and already a multi-platinum band. It was Billboard’s No.1 GRAMMY Heart nominated album that catapulted Ann and Nancy into the musical stratosphere. The album’s hits were ubiquitous, all reaching the Top 10. Its signature song, “These Dreams” sung by Nancy, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. A year later, the group landed that position again. with “Alone” from their album. bad animals, and with it, two more GRAMMY nominations. They continued their GRAMMY nomination streak with the 1990s Brigade. Over the course of 16 studio albums, the duo have sold 35 million records and had seven Top 10 albums. Ann and Nancy have also charted on the New York Times list of bestsellers with their memoirs of 2013, Kicking & Dreaming: a story of heart, soul and rock and roll. Ann and Nancy have individually extended their musical reach to the big screen. Ann through her iconic voice on the unforgettable songs “Almost Paradise”, “Best Man in the World” and “Surrender to Me” on the stellar soundtracks of the timeless films Footloose, The Golden Child and Tequila Sunrise, respectively. Nancy through her essential and award-winning scores for box office hits say anything, almost known And vanilla sky. Their abilities have continually attracted accomplished musicians of all genres who speak reverently of their skills and consider playing alongside them a distinct privilege. Their songs have been sampled by artists like Eminem, lil wayneG-Eazy and Nas. No matter what they accomplish, the need to create is always present in the Wilson sisters. Over the past two years, they have both released solo albums. Nancy with her first album of original material in 2021 with You and me, and Ann in 2022 with his third solo album, fierce happiness. Honors and accolades abound for Ann and Nancy: the Founders Award from the ASCAP Pop Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But they remain active. As Nancy said in her Rock Hall acceptance speech, “We’re not done rocking yet.” 2023 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Full List of Winners and Nominees

