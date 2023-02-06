2023 Grammys Fashion: See the Best Looks

By LEANNE ITALY https://apnews.com/article/2023-grammys-fashion-photos-71628ee2a73e43a445d921c0ebfb2fb5

NEW YORK (AP) Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana opera coat adorned with flowers and a huge hood on the wild and wacky Grammys red carpet did not disappoint on Sunday. Ragged streetwear, T-shirts and denim mixed with bling-out tailoring, wild patterns and lots of skin.

Lizzo walked cautiously as she navigated her heavy coat with a long train. After a while, she dropped the coat over her shoulders to reveal a busty sequined corset dress underneath in a softer orange. The coat was fully embroidered with handmade silk flowers and the dress was silk with Swarovski crystal mesh details. She accessorized with crystal-embellished heels and see-through mittens.

Lizzo is a floral garden fantasy in her ruffled orange 3D dress and matching corset dress underneath, said Holly Katz, stylist and host of the Fashion Crimes podcast. And we love to hear it roar!

Taylor Swift, channeling her Midnights era, wore a long two-piece sparkly skirt with a high-necked, long-sleeved crop top, all by Roberto Cavalli. They were, yes, midnight blue. She added diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, her hair in a bun.

Fashion lover Harry Styles walked the carpet in a rainbow harlequin jumpsuit embellished with Swarovski crystals. He was shirtless underneath. Her multicolored, low-cut Egonlab look drew cheers. Egonlab is a young Parisian brand.

The man seems to have a ton of fun with fashion, and while that doesn’t mean most of us wear harlequin dungarees, the end result, pure joy, is something we should all be aiming for, a said Esquires style director Jonathan Evans.

Cardi B., meanwhile, wore a bombshell, statuesque electric blue dress with huge shoulders and a headpiece over one eye.

I try, I try, she told the photographers as she walked carefully on the carpet.

Cardis’ look came from Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection, continuing to prove she inherently understood the delicate style dynamics of the Grammys carpet. It’s not about being silly, but more about making a statement, said Bianca Betancourt, digital culture editor for Harpers Bazaar.

To deliver the prize for best rap album, Cardi donned a silver metallic assembly from the Paco Rabanne archives. Rabanne died Friday in France at the age of 88. The top and skirt were made by Julien Dossena in 2021. The matching hood that covered his eyes is from 2020.

Anitta also caused a stir in black Versace from 2003.

She went towards a more gothic aesthetic, Betancourt said. The flowing dress was sublimely tailored and showed the global star the elegance of the red carpet in her own way. It was still sexy, still young, but still elevated. It obviously didn’t look vintage, which is a testament to Donatella’s artistry.

Machine Gun Kelly, who often pushes in edgy fashion, wore a silver double-breasted laminated aluminum suit with a Swarovski crystal harness. It was personalized Dolce & Gabbana. He was accompanied by Megan Fox in the creamy Zuhair Murad. Her dress had a corset bodice and an embroidered heart applique.

Sam Smith was in fire engine red. They were accompanied by Kim Petras, and drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik of the same color. Smith wore a top hat with a veil. They too wore matching gloves, a trend of the night.

Monochrome was a major theme, Betancourt said.

It’s a great way to experiment with more edgy looks while maintaining a sense of stylistic structure, she said. Lizzo and Kacey Musgraves also opted for monochrome and textured looks from Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino.

The marathon mat kicked off with some standout looks. Doja Cat, always pushing her fashion envelope, showed up in a black vinyl, one-shoulder, body-hugging dress with matching long gloves by Atelier Versace. Bebe Rexha sizzled in hot pink with head-to-toe twists and a va-va-voom halter bodice, proving that Barbiecore is going strong. The look was Jeremy Scott’s Moschino.

Musgraves, at Valentino, also took the Barbie note with a feathered cape in a lighter pink hue over a catsuit.

There were golden crowns (Matt B), glittering mouths (Alligator Jesus) and epic tattoos (Alisha Gaddis). And plenty of loose, roomy looks that spoke to many men, just like a set of embroidered denim shorts for Benny Blanco.

While there haven’t been any giant, must-have, hugely popular red carpet trends on the menswear front, it’s turned out to be a positive this year. It gave small trends a bit more room to shine, Evans said.

His most convincing? Double-breasted suit or jacket.

It’s not just a 2023 thing, of course, but DB’s popularity tends to fluctuate, and it looks like this could be a pretty good year for the silhouette. LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, Saint JHN and Scott Evans all wore a version. They all looked fantastic, and what’s really great is that men from all walks of life can mimic their outfits and look just as fantastic, he said.

Evans also had some thoughts on all that denim.

Miguel was ready for it. Benny Blanco too. The looks were apparently made with the word divider in mind, but they smack of a kind of youth culture freshness that embraces that word instead of straying from it. Love ’em or hate ’em, these outfits seem like a sign of a more fashion-forward world in the near future, so take note, he said.

But back to the Doja Cats vinyl.

Who can’t stop talking about Doja Cat wearing 30,000 red Swarovski crystals for Paris Fashion Week? Well, she certainly didn’t disappoint at the Grammys because she totally channeled the Dark Queen, Katz said. Mia Farrow’s ’60s haircut matched this look perfectly.

Betancourt was also a Doja fan.

The look was gritty, sexy and just like Doja herself, edgy. Her makeup also deserves a notable mention. It was an exquisite cat-eye (pun intended) by Ernesto Casillas with a juicy metallic gloss lip that echoed the early years, but without the more kitschy 2000s-inspired looks that often carry on, he said. she declared.

Viola Davis, meanwhile, has completed her EGOT while winning a Grammy at the Grammys pre-broadcast ceremony in a red, silver and blue sequined Naeem Kahn short-sleeved dress.

Shania Twain is not up for a Grammy. This, she says, freed her up to have fun with fashion. Twain’s hair was red, and his Harris Reed bell-bottom pantsuit was adorned with huge black polka dots on a white background. She crowned him with an imposing matching wide-brimmed hat.

Here I am with all my new fun things to wear, she said. Reed is a young British-American designer she wanted to support. His goal: I just wanted to add some pop and joy.

Twain, Katz said, definitely scored in the avant-garde category, but she looks like she just stepped out of Alice in Wonderland.

Laverne Cox WAS Wakanda Forever in her custom Kim Kassas strapless leather dress adorned with an African-inspired warrior robe and jewelry, Katz said. Paying homage to African culture through fashion is always in style.

Kim Kassas’ ‘Coxs’ leather dress pays homage to the vision of the late fashion editor Andre Leon Talley. There was another vibe in his mind: Egyptian/Cleopatra.

Prabal Gurung concocted a custom sun-kissed yellow chiffon look for Kelsea Ballerini with light-as-air back pieces she rolled out on the carpet. Amanda Gorman was in a top color of the evening: black. Gorman, dressed in Prada, twirled her long sheer layer worn over a mini dress on the red carpet.

Ballerini’s look, Katz said, was so ethereal and dreamy on the red carpet.

