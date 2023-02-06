Fashion
Best Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: Laverne Cox, Lizzo and more
About an hour after celebrities began arriving on the Grammys red carpet, Styles reporter and critic Guy Trebay made an observation. In terms of menswear, he wrote, there were far fewer outfits that looked like his Clown College graduation day than you’d see at the average Met Gala.
Minutes later, Harry Styles showed up with his bare arms and chest peeking through the top of a sparkly harlequin jumpsuit.
Mr. Styles wasn’t the only person to show off his skin on the red carpet. Singer-songwriter Steve Lacy was shirtless, Mary J. Blige bared her hips, and singer Gayle wore a dress that revealed a whole lot more, including the stars covering her nipples. Those who didn’t turn heads with skin did with bright colors: rapper Fat Joe in pink, Kasey Musgraves in pale pink; Lizzo in orange; singer Sam Smith and singer Kim Petras together in red; and Taylor Swift in a blue just dark enough to be called midnight.
More subtle but no less striking was the Gucci evening jacket worn by Trevor Noah, who returned to host his third Grammys show this year. Mr. Noah is said to prefer neutrals during hosting duties so as not to distract nominees. But in the cream-colored jacket, he still stood out.
Shania Twain: the most serious!
Singers Harris Reed’s out of whack pantsuit might have been the most unforgettable look of the night. The oversized cloche hat evoked Yayoi Kusama through Linda Perry, and the red wig underneath was reminiscent of early-career Charli Baltimore. But for a star who just dropped a new album after nearly losing her voice to complications from Lyme disease, it’s hard not to admire the way Shania Twain shamelessly dresses on her own terms.
Lizzo: the most upcoming roses!
The orange Dolce & Gabbana cape that covered the flower singers’ heads was both maximum and elegant. Enhancing the effect, the delicate brooch curl on her forehead, the single flower in her hair, and the eye shadow in shades to match her dress.
Mary J. Blige: Most Shine-Your-Light!
If you were too busy lounging in The Blonds’ silver crystal-embellished dress, you might have missed it telling Laverne Cox that she was just grateful she was still around. After seeing Ms. Blige in the dress, aren’t fans the ones who should be grateful?
Harry Styles: the sexiest clown!
When you’re a superstar known as much for your sartorial swings as your relationships, you can’t do better than conjure up the harlequin, the amorous commedia dellarte character known for bravely escaping romantic scrapes and wearing a pattern. diamond signature. The ones on Mr. Styles’ wide leg EgonLab jumpsuit are rendered in rainbow Swarovski crystals. And to no one’s surprise or disappointment, he opted for nothing below (up, at least).
Brandi Carlile: the most debonair!
Mr. Styles may be drawing a lot of attention to flowing red carpet fashion, but singer-songwriter Brandi Carliles’ penchant for twisting traditionally masculine codes is equally compelling. His Atelier Versace satin suit, bedazzled on the sleeves and pants, looked downright debonair, especially paired with the bright pink shirt and skinny tie.
Laverne Cox: the most emblematic!
Cleopatra meets Goldfinger 2023, is how Laverne Cox described Kim Kassas’ sleeveless reptile-skin dress she wore during guest interviews on the red carpet. According to her, inspirations for the look included the performance of André Leon Talley and Claudette Colbert in the 1934 film Cleopatra.
Bebe Rexha: The most Barbiecore!
It wouldn’t be too surprising if that whole Moschino outfit was a promotional stunt for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie.
Taylor Swift: the most anti-hero!
Meet me at midnight are the first words on Taylor Swift’s new album. Her look tonight, true to the form of the singers, was just on theme: a dark blue Roberto Cavalli cropped turtleneck and a maxi skirt with just enough sequins to evoke the night sky.
Cardi B: The most bombed!
The rapper’s futuristic electric blue dress by Gaurav Gupta came straight from the podium from the designers’ spring 2023 couture show. The sculptural look enveloped her shoulders and part of her head, bringing an otherworldly feel to the red carpet.
Steve Lacy: the most disciplined!
When it comes to styling, Mr. Lacy has no bad habits: he always manages to anticipate fashion with very few gestures. Although he was not wearing a shirt with his double-breasted Saint Laurent suit, he held a shiny black clutch like a glamorous uptown woman would at a fundraiser. The pointy white toes of her shoes seemed to whisper, I follow my own rules.
Machine Gun Kelly: the most confusing!
With his bleached mop and his silver double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit, the pop-punk rapper filled up Warhol Factory. The look, which was completed with a jeweled necklace attached to a harness, made as confusing a fashion statement as his banter with Ms Cox.
Kacey Musgraves: the palest pink!
It wasn’t the first time Ms. Musgraves wore Valentino (or, for that matter, feathers made by the designer). But this is probably the first time her look could have caused cotton candy cravings as a side effect.
Fat Joe: the most Viva Magenta!
Continuing the monochrome theme that spontaneously took over the red carpet, Fat Joe wore a custom hot pink suit from 5001 Flavors, a boutique in Harlem. Her outfit made a big impression, not least because it came perilously close to a walking version of Pantones color of the year.
Doja Cat: Most vinyl!
Pretty meets punk in the Versace one-shoulder vinyl Doja Cats dress, which she accessorized with matching gloves, spiral earrings and a Liza Minnelli pixie cut. The smoldering gaze was a reminder that the rapper didn’t need to come to an event painted red to bring warmth.
Kim Petras & Sam Smith: the most coordinated!
Even on a red carpet among eight other people dressed in red, singers Sam Smith and Kim Petras stood out. Fall for the color, but also for the accessories: between the two, there was a floor-length veil, a top hat, gloves and a cane.
Jack Harlow: the most awkward!
Rapper Jack Harlow also accessorized with gloves; specifically, a pair of black leather that gave her otherwise mostly monochromatic tan outfit an edge. (Another unexpected element: the knit layer under his jacket.) Even the rapper knew he looked good in the Ernest W. Baker outfit: he described himself as a snack on the red carpet.
Mick Fleetwood: the most confident!
This septuagenarian has nothing to prove. His suit had lots of exaggerated lapels, multiple patterns, a waistcoat, and layers of chains, but somehow the eye settles. It is recognizably rock and unmistakably elegant.
Jeremy Allen, Stella Bugbee, Vanessa Friedman, Sadiba Hasan, Callie Holtermann, Madison Malone Kircher, Anna Grace Lee, Louis Lucero II, Shane ONeill, Minju Pak, Anthony Rotunno and Marie Solis contributed reporting.
