Best Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: Laverne Cox, Lizzo and more

About an hour after celebrities began arriving on the Grammys red carpet, Styles reporter and critic Guy Trebay made an observation. In terms of menswear, he wrote, there were far fewer outfits that looked like his Clown College graduation day than you’d see at the average Met Gala.

Minutes later, Harry Styles showed up with his bare arms and chest peeking through the top of a sparkly harlequin jumpsuit.

Mr. Styles wasn’t the only person to show off his skin on the red carpet. Singer-songwriter Steve Lacy was shirtless, Mary J. Blige bared her hips, and singer Gayle wore a dress that revealed a whole lot more, including the stars covering her nipples. Those who didn’t turn heads with skin did with bright colors: rapper Fat Joe in pink, Kasey Musgraves in pale pink; Lizzo in orange; singer Sam Smith and singer Kim Petras together in red; and Taylor Swift in a blue just dark enough to be called midnight.

More subtle but no less striking was the Gucci evening jacket worn by Trevor Noah, who returned to host his third Grammys show this year. Mr. Noah is said to prefer neutrals during hosting duties so as not to distract nominees. But in the cream-colored jacket, he still stood out.