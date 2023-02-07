Unions Chris Gibbs has toed the line for as long as he can remember: how to be warm without looking hot.

It all started as a kid in Ottawa, where most of the time his thick outerwear made him seem isolated, like the Michelin tire guy, he recalls. It created a certain sense of trauma. I never want to have this look.

So, in Paris last month for chilly Mens Fashion Week, Gibbs wore a knee-length French military-inspired parka that epitomized the form and function he had always sought. The piece was stylish, with a drawstring hood and an adjustable fit. It skimmed the body in a sandy beige color. Gibbs teamed it with a quilted lined jacket for added warmth.

The parka and liner, dubbed the Toussaint Coat and the Breda Liner Jacket, are part of the unions’ collaboration with Canada Goose to celebrate the NBA All-Star Game on February 19. The limited-edition capsule collection includes five outerwear items meant for layering, flipping, tearing apart and expanding views of what outerwear can be.

The pieces are designed to be worn together in colder climates and styled separately in (usually) warmer places like LA. Energetically, stylistically, the pieces resemble Union a La Brea, a fashion institution long known for its thoughtful curation and high profile collaborations with brands such as Nike and New Era while offering the trademark rugged functionality of Canada Goose luxury performance.

The collaboration began organically through Sarah Andelman, the longtime creative director of beloved (now closed) Parisian boutique Colette, Gibbs explains. Andelman put him in touch with people from Canada Goose, who had expressed an interest in working with Union. Whenever we collaborate, we always try to meet the partner with something they might not traditionally do. We try to nudge them towards something different, says Gibbs.

The campaign, led by Union co-owner and creative director (and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply) Beth Birkett-Gibbs, features musician Tierra Whack in a rhythmic dream sequence, revealing pieces from the collection through scenes, spaces and people important to culture. This includes a TikTok, hair salon, music studio, and a concept store in which characters such as NBA All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, poet Kai Isaiah Jamal, R&B duo Majid Jordan, and Gibbs himself- even wear the collection, inspiring Whack to do the same.

Designer Chris Gibbs says his first fashion icons were NBA players. Hopefully see some Canada Goose X Union in the tunnel adjustments. The models wear the Legion vest. (Friend Brandon Kaipo / For The Time)

Upon learning of the collaboration, friends asked Gibbs if they could expect a traditional Canada Goose silhouette. And I’m like, no, we did something different. Because otherwise we were just applying our logo to something that Canada Goose has already done. Doesn’t sound fun, you know? That’s not why they would come to us.

Gibbs always designs a collection with a North Star piece in mind, and in this case it was the Toussaint coat, the one that kept him warm in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week and the one he wore during our Zoom call in Los Angeles on a gray and cold day. Another standout is the Bullard Bomber, which is essentially a hybrid of a traditional lettermans jacket, in a nod to the NBA, and an MA-1 bomber jacket. The piece, designed by union chief designer Jamie Benson, is the prize for the entire collection, Gibbs says. The collection is completed by the Legion Vest in tartan fleece, available in adult and youth sizes.

Although heavy outerwear isn’t in constant rotation in Los Angeles, this city loves a good, fashionable jacket. And we flex it when the weather drops below 71 degrees. SoCal is always sunny. It’s not right, said Gibbs. We have a winter. It’s cold. Some people come here to go to the beach in February and wake up rudely.

The pieces were designed with the city in mind, says Gibbs. Colorways are rich with west coast hues: earth tones, oranges and burnt blues. Union hopes the collection will broaden the reach of its customers to include luxury outerwear that’s uniquely their own.

Gibbs’ connection to the collaboration is undoubtedly stronger as it takes place on the occasion of the NBA All-Stars gaming unions’ first collaboration with the organization. I’ve been a lifelong Sixers fan. This is my team, he said. Dr. J to Iverson. This Sixers team lost to the Lakers in 2001, but they won Game 1 against the Kobe-Shaq Lakers. I always tell people it’s my championship.

All of Gibbs’ early fashion icons were NBA players, he says. There’s something special about the access and visibility fans have of NBA players and their style.

Hopefully see some Canada Goose X Union in the tunnel adjustments.

