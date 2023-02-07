casual and cool shoes that are suitable for the office





Beyond that, Sae-Yang says traditional dress codes are loosening up across the workforce, and that’s a good thing for professional men looking to expand their footwear beyond RM Williams and Oxfords. For those who want to inject some freshness into their wardrobe but are (understandably) wary of working birches, consider changing the color of your shoes. A lot of guys think they have to wear dark-colored shoes, but I’m a big fan of dressing all my male clients in a desert boot or chukka boot, she says. Officine Creatives Hopkins suede desert boots. Darker brown chukka or desert boots will complement a variety of suits, while maintaining that chic, casual look. Or in the summer, try pairing a light gray suit with a sand-colored desert boot, like the brown suede boots from Italian brand Officine Creatives Hopkins, to refresh a look. Another option is loafers, says Sae-Yang. Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli, beloved by Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, offers a range of sleek leather and suede loafers. Pair her brown leather loafers with chinos for work. Loafers aren’t traditionally worn with socks, so you want the pants to end at the ankle, or some guys roll their pants up a bit, says Sae-Yang. While still in smart leather territory, the extra details oxfords feature can add a bit more personality for workers in more professional settings. Hugo Boss Wingtip Derby shoes in burnished leather. When you wear your suits all the time, you can wear a brown oxford that pairs really well with navy blues, charcoals and grays, she says. It is inspired by the Hugo Boss line of leather shoes. Try the Wingtip Derby shoes in brown burnished leather for a softer approach to costume. And of course there are sneakers. The trick to making sure sneakers create that laid-back yet put together look is to make sure they’re balanced out by an equally laid-back shirt. And to avoid making a full dad, opt for leather sneakers, rather than sneakers with a more sporty look. Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers in white leather. Try the Common Projects Achilles Original Leather Trainers in white with a pair of well-tailored jeans or chinos and a button-up Oxford shirt. For the businessman, sticking to neutral shades of white, beige and gray will serve you well. But Sae-Yang encourages those working in more creative fields to have a little fun with it. Become crazy! Torn at the seams on what to wear? Torn to shreds, wondering how to style your wires? Send your fashion questions to [email protected] More to read on How to wear it

