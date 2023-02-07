What is the best sustainable evening wear?





Charity galas and balls seem to be back, and I’m excited to dress up. But is it possible to find formal wear that is also durable? Most of what I see about responsible fashion focuses on basics rather than black tie. Johanna, New York I have two words for you when it comes to durability and disguise: rent and makeover. Together they are the simplest answer to the question of how to treat yourself responsibly. The longer a garment remains in circulation, the lower its environmental footprint. It means vintage or the sharing economy. And while these options may seem contrary to the mindset often served by fashion’s influential celebrity circus, which thrives on the idea that every special occasion needs a new dress, even this world turns more and more towards the concept. After all, with great care comes great responsibility, to paraphrase Spider-Man. I remember being delighted when Cate Blanchett decided to wear only outfits she had in her closet during her much-photographed stint as grand jury president of the Venice Film Festival in 2020. I got even more excited when Louis Vuitton dressed her gang of Met Gala guests in vintage pieces last May. (LV creator Nicolas Ghesquire spoke at a panel I chaired in 2021, and to everyone’s delight, he introduced a new term for these garments: living archives. Sometimes, it’s all in the framing.)

And it all capped off with the appearance late last year of Catherine, Princess of Wales, in Boston at the Earthshot Prize event in a bright green dress rented by Solace London that she found on HURR, a UK platform that also lets you buy after you’ve tried. (By the way, Kate’s dress is always available for rent for 74.40 pounds, or $91.10.) HURR is just one of many digital and physical sites that make it easy to rent and resell. And yes, there are environmental impacts involved in cleaning and transporting rented garments, but that’s net less than buying a brand new garment. Especially one that you may only wear a few times. For other options, Brynn Heminway, the founder of Display Copy, a magazine dedicated to the joys of circular fashion, offered her favorite secret resource. If you’re in New York or LA, she said, go to Albright’s Fashion Library. Each luxury rental location features 7,000 square feet of vintage archives and designer pieces from the upcoming season. For those who want to shop from the privacy of their office, she also suggested resale sites like the Real Real And See again, which offer a wide variety of styles and prices. And there is always Rent the track and, for larger sizes, NuulyRent.

As for how to approach your research, Abrima Erwiah, founder of Workshop 189a social enterprise that promotes African design and won the CFDA Lexus Fashion Initiative for Sustainability in 2018, advised starting with keywords like vintage couture or the name of a high-end designer or creative director who makes fashion worthy of a black tie Tomas Maier or Tom Ford or Yves Saint Laurent. She also recommends consulting young designers like Christopher John Rogers, Alitte and LaQuan Smith. And for more general inspiration, check out Red Carpet Green Dressfounded in 2009 by Suzy Amis Cameron, actor, model and wife of James Cameron, specifically to reconcile the idea of ​​sustainability and high fashion. And finally, Ms. Erwiah said, think creatively. You can buy accessories from thrift stores to make the item look different, she said. I recently wore a Chanel belt as a head piece. The goal is to impact the eyeballs, not the earth. Answers to your style questions Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related question from readers, which you can send her anytime via E-mail Or Twitter. Questions are edited and condensed.

