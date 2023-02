Bulletin: Memphis Grizzlies fall heartbreakingly to Raptors

Have 8 losses in 9 games for the Memphis Grizzlies. A tight game that ended on the wire ended up being over by the Toronto Raptors as they beat the Memphis Grizzlies 106-103. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam converted on two free throws with 10 seconds left in the game. Jaren Jackson Jrs’ desperate attempt for a three-pointer to send the game into overtime failed, and Memphiss’ recent losses continued. One could argue that Memphis played well considering they were without guard Ja Morant, who was sidelined with wrist pain. They were also missing swingman Dillon Brooks, as he was serving a one-game suspension for his altercation with Donovan Mitchell. However, when you’re looking to validate yourself as a top 3 team in the Western Conference, there’s no excuse for giving up a contest in which you’ve been leading for virtually the entire game. I’m about to get into some notes, so check them out below. That 0-6 out of three really stands out for me. It blinds me to the fact that JJJ played at his usual level of DPOY against a talented Toronto Raptors team that may look different in a few days. To be fair, he didn’t have many options on that last shot, other than teammate Desmond Bane taking the last shot. However, I won’t rate JJJ too harshly. As I mentioned, Toronto has a litany of versatile defensemen, and they’ve done a good job handling the job of being kept as a second option. Category B- Man, this guy played well despite the team going through a tough period of games. Another double-digit performance from the 22-year-old, this time as a starter in the small forward position. Santis shot from 3 did not fall as he only shot 2-8 from range, but his rebounding and passing impact proved crucial in establishing an early lead for Memphis in the first half. . His growth has proven to be a bright spot for Memphis this season, and last night was no exception. Rating: A- Bane was easily the best player on the field for either team last night. His fluidity on the offensive side and his ability to play passes in defense. I think the early season version of DB is back and fully effective. He looked comfortable being in the backcourt with Tyus Jones, and I think Jones did a great job of putting Bane in the best position to score, whether it was reaching for the rim, shooting a mid-distance jump or a three-point long-distance knockdown. Last night’s game, despite the Grizzlies’ failure, showed me that Bane definitely possesses the ability to carry the scoring charge even when his teammate Morant is sidelined. Grade-A Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues Podcast Network at Google Podcasts, Apple podcast, embroiderer, SpotifyAnd iHeart.

