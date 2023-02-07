When it comes to Grammys fashion, men won the night





Beyonc may have become the most award-winning artist in Grammys history last night, but heading into the ceremony, it seems most of the leading ladies’ parties were listening to Atomic Kitten? The peplum, the much-maligned accessory of the pop stars of the 2010s, is back. And frankly, after the outpouring of ’80s prom-inspired silhouettes at the Golden Globes in January, we weren’t sure we were ready for more decades of polarizing style to be revived on the red carpet in 2023. Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammy Awards Saint Jhn in a Maison Margiela flared suit and diamonds. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Trevor Noah wearing a white Gucci tuxedo and brooch. Jeff Kravitz Steve Lacy in a Saint Laurent brooch and diamonds. Amy Sussman/Getty Images But if you could see past all the waist-enhancing tailoring and over-the-top trains, you’ll have noticed that the men were stealing the style spotlight at the event. First, there was personality-driven tailoring, which quietly tore up the red carpet rulebook that dictates conservative cummerbunds and matching cufflinks. Saint Jhn opted for a flared Maison Margiela suit, worn without shirt studded with diamond necklaces. Trevor Noah and Steve Lacy opted for pared-back tuxedos by Gucci and Saint Laurent respectively, Lacy riffing on the sleazy, carefree tailoring the French house offered for its recent Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show. The bling that elevated both looks? A dandy diamond brooch, affixed to the collar. Nile Rodgers wearing Dior and Chanel. Lester Cohen/Getty Images Pharrell Williams in Ernest W Baker and Tiffany jewelry. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Paintbox wrapping can often skew Crayola’s car crash, rather than chic, but Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams made the colors work wild. In a sharp asymmetrical Dior suit, Rodgers accessorized his grass outfit is always greener with a Chanel brooch and beret, while Williams bypassed the seam altogether, opting for a sporty quilted two-piece from Portuguese label Ernest W Baker. , sparkly Tiffany & Co. sunglasses and a cap. Red carpet rule breaker Emma Corrin is also a fan. Hitkidd pleads for an ’80s normcore dad. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Questlove wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture and his beloved Crocs. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Timothe Chalamet is also a fan of the red carpet brooch (see the 1955 Cartier ruby ​​and diamond brooch he wore to the 2020 Oscars, or the Cartier brooch pinned to his sleeve in the 2021s Dunes premiere in Venice), and at the Grammys a whole range of accessories allowed for a flexible male personality. Questlove opted for his beloved Crocs, while Hitkidd gave him an ’80s normcore dad with gym sneakers, jeans and a Hitkidd for President trucker cap. Kendrick Lamar collecting his Grammy Award wearing the full Martine Rose look. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Anderson Paak shows a propensity for upholstery flowers. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Miguel wears head-to-toe Diesel denim. Michael Buckner/Getty Images Wilder looks appeared both on stage and on the red carpet, with Miguel in full Diesel denim and Anderson Paak in upholstery flowers. Kendrick Lamar received his Best Rap Album award for Mr Morale and the Big Steps wearing a head-to-toe Martine Rose look fresh from her recent Fall/Winter 2023 show in Florence, including a tie, shell jacket and Rose Shox Nike trainers. The peplum may be back. But when it comes to power dressing, this writer bows to the boys.

