The best and most outrageous fashion looks from the 2023 Grammys – The Hollywood Reporter

A week of seemingly non-stop parties culminated Sunday night with the 2023 Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and as expected, music’s biggest stars didn’t hold back as they adopted a fearless style. of red carpet.

From Taylor Swift in a two-piece dress by Roberto Cavalli’s Fausto Puglisi to Harry Styles in a custom harlequin jumpsuit by EgonLab in Paris and Lizzo in a custom Dolce & Gabbana with a stunning opera coat, the A-listers sported a fashion richness that has become the hallmark of this event – ​​which frankly makes the Grammy Awards the most exciting awards event of the season.

Oscar night may reign as the Super Bowl of fashion, but the overall tone of this event is undeniably rooted in sophistication and elegance. With the Grammys, viewers just never know how far nominated artists and contestants could push the boundaries of outrageous, high-powered looks to create jaw-dropping moments.

Unlike most awards shows, the Grammys has also become the event where multiple artist changes are now expected – not just from red carpet to performance, but sometimes just because they can, a a bit like the bride who wears a dress for the ceremony, another for the reception, and another third for the after party. It’s a valid question whether fashion brands realize a return on investment when these multiple and expensive looks are provided for free.

Who sent social media into a frenzy when they walked the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night? Here’s a look at the musicians and stars who excelled in the chic look-at-me at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé in Balmain

Beyonce Courtesy of Talent Team/Balmain

There was a lot of talk about Beyoncé being stuck in LA traffic on her way to the Crypto.com Arena, and that not only stopped Queen Bey from winning the trophies that propelled her to the top spot as a artist with the most Grammys (32) in history. — it also kept fashion fans from enjoying a high-profile look at her three changes throughout the night. Beyoncé was seen in the audience and accepted her record trophy wearing a Gucci dress with a silver metallic skirt, but towards the end of the show she changed into a black mirrored corset and a custom-designed velvet skirt by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli Haute Couture. After the show, she posted a thank you to her Bey Hive on Instagram, wearing this custom look by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, styled by Marni Senofonte.

Lizzo at Dolce & Gabbana

Lizzo Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lizzo simply killed it when she arrived in this custom Dolce & Gabbana look, specifically the silk mikado opera coat, adorned with dozens of handmade silk flowers. Her matching corset dress was embroidered with Swarovski crystal details, while her crystal-embellished shoes and transparent mittens were also from the Italian brand. For her performance of “About Damn Time” and “Special,” Lizzo wore a second Dolce & Gabbana look and changed into a third, a ruched silver lamé dress, when she accepted her Grammy for the record. the year.

Steve Lacy at Saint Laurent

Steve Lacy Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Nominated for four Grammys on Sunday night, including Best Progressive R&B Album for Gemini RightsSteve Lacy wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, including a double-breasted tuxedo with a silk SL pocket square, a rhinestone and pearl Shield brooch, as well as black and white Jam shoes and glasses sunglasses SL 73 from the brand.

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

Doja Cat Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

An unequivocal star of recent haute couture shows at Paris Fashion Week, Doja Cat did not disappoint with her Grammy pick: a custom look by Atelier Versace, a bodycon dress with a train crafted from black vinyl and featuring a shoulder strap twist that leads to a bare back, paired with matching vinyl gloves.

Taylor Swift in Roberto Cavalli

Taylor Swift Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Roberto Cavalli’s creative director, Fausto Puglisi, paid tribute to Taylor Swift’s latest album, Midnight, with this two-piece dress in midnight blue silk, embroidered with micro-beads and Swarovski crystals. Swift paired the dress with more than $3 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including a pair of oversized kite-shaped earrings made from more than 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, paraiba tourmalines and diamonds , and finished the look with platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Sam Smith in Valentino

Sam Smith ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

With dramatic capes and coats among the biggest trends of the night, Sam Smith — the night’s winner for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kim Petras for “Unholy” — opted for opulence in a chunky red silk coat, paired with a veil accented top hat and gloves, a custom look by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. Piccioli also outfitted the dancers with Petras and Smith, who accompanied them on the red carpet.

Shania Twain in Harris Reed

Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shania Twain set the over-the-top tone early on Sunday’s red carpet, wearing a beaded satin suit and matching polka-dot hat on steroids by London designer Harris Reed and worn with a corset by Agent Provocateur , shoes by Roger Vivier and diamonds by Messika. Twain changed into a Thom Browne skirt and cape while presenting the award for Best Country Solo Performance, which went to Willie Nelson (Twain accepted for Nelson, who was not present).

Jennifer Lopez in Gucci

Jennifer Lopez Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

One of the first presenters of the evening, Jennifer Lopez wore a sheer navy flowing dress with lavish ruffles, beaded sleeves and beaded crystal detailing by Gucci, paired with diamond and sapphire high jewelry by Bulgari, including including two high jewelry Serpenti necklaces that totaled over 150 carats of diamonds.

Kacey Musgraves in Valentino

Kacey Musgraves Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On hand to honor Loretta Lynn during Sunday night’s In Memoriam segment, Kacey Musgraves sported a trio of trends from the night earlier on the red carpet: a lush feather cape over a jumpsuit, both in one of the hot colors night, pink, all by Pierpaolo Valentino Pre-Fall 2023 collection by Piccioli. Musgraves paired the look with diamond and morganite jewelry from Nicole Rose Jewelry.

Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta

Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta made his Paris debut in haute couture collections in late January, and Cardi B took notice. Among Sunday night’s latest arrivals, the rapper wowed in a look from Gupta’s Spring 2023 haute couture collection, which explores ruminations on “the stillness of zero” and infinity via sculptural and draped designs, including Cardi B’s look in electric blue. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals and Messika’s diamonds. Before presenting the award for best rap album (to winner Kendrick Lamar), she changed into a silver metal top and skirt from Julien Dossena’s Paco Rabanne archives, paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Harry Styles in EgonLab

Harry Styles Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The winner of the evening for the best pop vocal album for Harry’s houseHarry Styles eschewed his favorite Gucci for the red carpet, choosing a bespoke harlequin-patterned jumpsuit embellished with over 250,000 Swarovski crystals by Parisian brand EgonLab. Styles changed into a Gucci suit just in time to accept his trophy, among the first awards given on Sunday night, and wore a third look, a fully embellished fringe and beaded jumpsuit, also from Gucci, for his performance.

Anderson .Paak in Gucci

Anderson Paak Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Anderson .Paak also wore Gucci on Sunday night, who sported a double-breasted tuxedo in a bold vintage-inspired floral print, paired with a tank top and ankle boots also from the Italian brand.

Adele in Louis Vuitton

Adele attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Along with her 15 Grammys as the night’s winner for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me,” Adele wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress in burgundy velvet with lush silk quilted ruffles and matching burgundy velvet pumps. . She finished the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including Schlumberger diamond earrings set in platinum and 18k yellow gold.

Anitta in vintage Versace

Anitta attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Best New Artist nominee wowed on the red carpet in a strapless black dress with a ruffled train from the Versace archives. “I feel really special,” the Brazilian artist noted on the red carpet for the dress, from Atelier Versace’s Spring 2003 collection and previously worn by Nicole Kidman in an editorial layout. Anitta paired the dress with diamonds from Tiffany & Co., including a pendant adorned with a kunzite weighing over 12 carats and surrounded by diamonds, set in platinum.