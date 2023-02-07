Fashion
Mane of Terror: The Sad Return of Long-Haired Men | men’s hair
Ihe last few weeks, you may have seen teaser photos for the second season of And Just Like That circulating on the internet, which reveals the return of Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett. In one, Sarah Jessica Parkers, Carrie Bradshaw and Shaw walk hand-in-hand down the middle of a New York street, oblivious to traffic. In another, Aidan is to smoke a cigarette around brunch with the remaining girls.
Some fans were intrigued by the return of the one who walked away from the original Sex and the City series. Others are simply horrified. And it’s not surprising given his appearance: brown shoes, plum pants and Belstaff 600 jacket overflowing with pockets and a downright hideous belt. Back too? Her long hair combed back.
In the original series, Aidan appeared as a proto-vibes guy, a sweet man who worked with wood and owned a dog, and wore appropriate jeans with Western shirts. Her hair was too long, which seemed to be a problem for everyone except Carrie. Unlike previous boyfriends, he seemed unconceited, unassembled. Still, when he returned later in the series, with shorter hair, it was quite an improvement.
Corbett could be a handsome, successful guy with a prominent head. Indeed, the 61-year-old could go through life wearing whatever he wants, even if it were purple pants. He is married to Bo Derek. But still, that hair. It’s just not good. I couldn’t help but wonder if men’s hair couldn’t have it all?
As with the outgrowth of beards that were talked about to death circa 2014, there’s something about long hair that sends a message, though the signals can be scrambled: Did the wearer let it go because he’s just too busy for a cut, and what will that mean for their personal relationships? Or did they consciously grow it long and then decide, in fact, that they look pretty good that way? Maybe he’s just a real laid-back guy who doesn’t care too much about conforming to contemporary style mores? Or is it just performative non-vanity?
The answer is rarely cut and dried. I once heard someone’s personality described as creamy: what I understood was that they fell somewhere on a spectrum between nerdy and smooth (in, you know, in the right sense). Being creamy has a certain ooze that can go both ways; the flavor can be perfect or curdle. You can’t always put your finger on it, but when you know, you know. Long hair in men follows a similar trajectory. Or, more simply, man-of-the-moment Paul Mescal can pull off a mullet while starring in A Streetcar Named Desire, but during the lockdown adjustment period Tony Blair couldn’t.
Of course, the symbolism of hair length can be in the eye of the beholder. According to the story, in 1969 when writer Hunter S Thompson showed up for sheriff of aspen on a monster power ticket, long hair was the epitome of radicals and hippies. He shaved bald so he could ironically refer to his long-haired Republican rival as my long-haired opponent.
By contrast, the late David Crosby was a long-haired king who embodied the tousled, countercultural spirit of ’60s folk and ’70s classic rock. I almost cut my hair, he wrote about letting his weird flag fly by keeping it on for a long time. He also kept the mane flowing until the very end. And yet, such long hair can easily bulge into the big hair of the much-maligned 80s hair metal era.
More recently, in Happy Valley, we found James Nortons Tommy Lee Royce in jail with a mid-length bob somewhere between Charles Manson and Jesus. When he cut it before his court date, viewers were suddenly reminded why his casting as the villain created such complicated feelings among viewers, who loved and hated him in equal measure.
And yet, all these years, amid broad casualness of style, long hair is still seems extremely rare worldwide. In the recent turmoil of British politics, amid all the nonsense offered by four prime ministers and dozens of PM candidates, one thing the Tory electorate failed to offer was a man with anything but separation next to. Even Boris Johnson, whose hair was not exactly long but certainly unruly, sometimes tried to vaguely signal that he was really serious by getting a haircut.
In the current style cycle, everything manages to be fashionable and fashionable simultaneously. Perhaps emboldened by the men who grew them during the pandemic and then decided to keep what they have, long hair has a moment just after being cut. As for whether it looks good; you will know it when you see it.
