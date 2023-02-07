Legendary fashion journalist Hilary Alexander dies aged 77

Fashion
Legendary fashion journalist Hilary Alexander has died aged 77.
The socialite – who is said to have coined the term “supermodel” – died on her birthday on Sunday.
A self-confessed workaholic, the New Zealander became a trainee journalist at the age of 16 and worked her way up to fashion editor of the Daily Telegraph in 1985.
She remained at the publication for the next 26 years and was named fashion director in 2003.
Hilary has become a familiar face on television over the years, with regular appearances on Lorraine, GMTV and BBC Breakfast.
Hilary was often seen on fashion-related shows and documentaries and was held in high regard by the industry.
The journalist was also featured as a stylist on Britain’s Next Top Model for the 2005 and 2006 series and later returned for the 2016 series.
In 2011, she won the special Eugenia Sheppard Media Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), with designer Diane Von Furstenberg calling her “incredibly strong”.
Fellow designer Michael Kors presented Hilary with the award and called her “unsinkable”.
She was close friends with many well-known designers, including Gianni Versace, Alexander McQueen and Julien Macdonald.
Hilary has twice been named British Fashion Journalist of the Year and received an OBE in 2013 for her services to fashion.
British Vogue editor Edward Enninful paid tribute to Hilary, saying: “I remember she was really nice to me when I started in the industry.”
“Everyone wanted to read what she had to say about fashion, but she was so hilarious, you could always feel her energy. She was so alive.
Designer Zandra Rhoades said: “Hilary Alexander was the epitome of incredible enthusiasm and hard work. She never gave up on a story and the research that went with it. We can never fill the void she left.
Artist Daniel Lismore said: “Her wit, intelligence and fashion wisdom will be sorely missed. She was a very funny woman who led an extremely colorful life.”
Fashion critic Suzy Menkes praised Hilary for helping up-and-coming designers, saying: “With a forceful response to all things fashion, Hilary’s enthusiasm was for young British talent and for the photographers taking young models in faraway places.”
|
