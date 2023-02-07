Grammys Red Carpet: Best Dressed of the 2023 Ceremony





Music’s biggest night returns to Los Angeles on Sunday, and with it, one of Hollywood’s biggest red carpets. From Jennifer Lopez’s now-iconic plunging green Versace dress to Lady Gagas’ heavenly Armani Priv gown, fashion history is often written on the Grammys red carpet. Today’s ceremony is sure to bring its share of memorable looks thanks to style followers like Beyonc, the top nominee of the 65th Grammy Awards, who is set to break the record for most wins. It’s already seen as Beyonc takes on Adele for the night’s top prizes. Other musicians set to take the red carpet by storm include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Anitta, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Olivia Rodrigo. Here are the best looks from the 2023 Grammys, including Cardi B’s sculptural Guarav Gupta creation, Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s bright red coordinated look and Shania Twains’ polka dot ensemble. Harry Styles Harry Styles wears a jumpsuit to the Grammys. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Taylor Swift Taylor Swift dazzles in a midnight blue Roberto Cavalli crop top and skirt. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik are the epitome of team goals. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Cardi B Cardi B mesmerizes in couture Gaurav Gupta. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) camila cabello Camila Cabello stuns in a PatBO hand-beaded rosette dress. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) HER HER wows on the Grammys red carpet. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox (in Zuhair Murad) and Machine Gun Kelly (in Dolce & Gabbana) have matching looks. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Paris Hilton Paris Hilton dazzles at the Grammys. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Queen Latifah Queen Latifah is red carpet royalty. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Fat Joe Fat Joe dresses in pink from head to toe. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Jack Harlow Jack Harlow’s monochromatic look is first class. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian walked the red carpet. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Kacey Musgraves Her golden hour at the Grammys: Kacey Musgraves has arrived. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Sheryl Raven Sheryl Crow is back in black at the Grammys. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige brings drama to the Grammys. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Anita Anitta is a vision in black Versace. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Julia Michaels Julia Michaels is turning heads at the Grammy Awards. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lizzo Lizzo makes a bold statement in custom-embroidered Dolce & Gabbana with a floral opera coat. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive at the Grammys. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Shania Twain Shania Twain impresses us a lot in polka dots. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini is a ray of sunshine at the Grammys. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Laverne Cox Laverne Cox wears a Kim Kassas leather dress. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert shines on the red carpet. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Maren Morris Maren Morris takes the plunge in a see-through Off-White dress. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) olivia rodrigue Olivia Rodrigo dons a see-through dress at the Grammys. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Blac Chyna Blac Chyna turns heads in a feathered look. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Pink Amber Amber Rose arrives at the Grammys. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Daryl Hannah Daryl Hannah makes a splash at the Grammys. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Baby Rexha Bebe Rexha looks pretty in pink on behalf of the Grammys. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Berit Gwendolyn Gilma Berit Gwendolyn Gilma dons what appears to be a Fifth Element inspired look. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Doja Cat Doja Cat stuns in a black latex dress. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Angela V. Benson Angela V. Benson looks like royalty on the red carpet. (Jon Kopaloff/Wire Image) Alisha Gaddis Alisha Gaddis can buy flowers… (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) norah jones Norah Jones, who swept the Grammys with her debut album 20 years ago, walks the red carpet. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times) Babyface and Rika Babyface and Rika arrive at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Cockroaches/Los Angeles Times)

