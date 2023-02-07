Fashion
Grammys Red Carpet: Best Dressed of the 2023 Ceremony
Music’s biggest night returns to Los Angeles on Sunday, and with it, one of Hollywood’s biggest red carpets.
From Jennifer Lopez’s now-iconic plunging green Versace dress to Lady Gagas’ heavenly Armani Priv gown, fashion history is often written on the Grammys red carpet. Today’s ceremony is sure to bring its share of memorable looks thanks to style followers like Beyonc, the top nominee of the 65th Grammy Awards, who is set to break the record for most wins. It’s already seen as Beyonc takes on Adele for the night’s top prizes.
Other musicians set to take the red carpet by storm include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Anitta, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Olivia Rodrigo.
Here are the best looks from the 2023 Grammys, including Cardi B’s sculptural Guarav Gupta creation, Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s bright red coordinated look and Shania Twains’ polka dot ensemble.
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik
Cardi B
camila cabello
HER
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Paris Hilton
Queen Latifah
Fat Joe
Jack Harlow
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian
Kacey Musgraves
Sheryl Raven
Mary J. Blige
Anita
Julia Michaels
Lizzo
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Shania Twain
Kelsea Ballerini
Laverne Cox
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
olivia rodrigue
Blac Chyna
Pink Amber
Daryl Hannah
Baby Rexha
Berit Gwendolyn Gilma
Doja Cat
Angela V. Benson
Alisha Gaddis
norah jones
Babyface and Rika
|
