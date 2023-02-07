Robyn Dixon’s wedding dress for her second marriage to Juan Dixon





Surprise! Robyn and Juan Dixon got married again, but not in Jamaica, where they previously wanted. “So… change of plans. We’re in Maryland,” Robyn revealed during the Feb. 5 finale of The Real Housewives of the Potomac. “We had all our things [in Jamaica]: the boys’ suits, the rings, everything. And we woke up that morning and we kinda felt like… it’s not okay.” Although the couple changed venues for their big day, their plan for a small, intimate affair still held true, with a stunning floral arch featuring a plethora of pink, white and purple roses and two cream-coloured couches for their parents and children. The aisle was adorned with many rose petals and candles worthy of a fairy tale. While Robyn noted in last week’s episode that she didn’t feel like going the “traditional” route for a wedding dress, it seems she’s always gone for a white dress. The gorgeous lightly beaded strapless sheath featured a high leg slit and a structured ruffle-style accent along the neckline, curving around the bodice. The mum-of-two wore her hair slicked back into a bun and accessorized with two large jeweled clips on either side of her head, adding simple sparkling earrings. Robyn’s glam featured a peachy pink smoky eye, a petal pink blush and a glossy mauve lip. She also rocked a matching light blue manicure and pedicure, completing the sleek bridal style with strappy white heels that tied up her ankles. Juan, for his part, donned a light beige suit, white button-up shirt and dark brown oxfords, a look their sons, Corey and Carter, also wore for the occasion. Juan’s suit also featured a dapper white pocket square, a cursive “D” pin on his right lapel, and “Dixon” embossed on his shirt cuffs. Our second wedding, albeit small and minimalist in style, was just perfect and magical,” Robyn shared with BravoTV.com of the undeniably dreamy affair. “The day centered around our incredible journey ( and sometimes difficult) and love for one another and our family.” She added: “Every little detail was perfect and felt true to ourselves and our relationship. And of course it was so special to have my parents our biggest supporters there. Additionally, during the episode, Robyn noted how “special” it was to marry someone she was “able to grow up with.” “A lot of times people break up,” she revealed during a confessional. “Having been through the great times [and] bad times are what create longevity and unconditional love. I wouldn’t want it any other way.” ShowThe Real Housewives of the Potomacon Sundays Bravo at 8/7c and the next day onPeacock. catch upBravo app.

