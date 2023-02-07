Céline holds her next menswear show at Le Palace nightclub in Paris – WWD
NIGHT MOVEMENTS: Hedi Slimane, who premiered his Fall 2023 womenswear collection for Celine early on December 8 in Los Angeles, is fashionably late with his men’s fall effort.
The show is due to take place at the famous Parisian nightclub Le Palace on Friday, almost three weeks after the European men’s shows ended.
Often described as Paris’s Studio 54, Le Palace is a significant place for Slimane, who frequented it from the age of 16. The French designer says the location “triggered his future as a fashion designer,” according to Céline.
This is also where Slimane celebrated his 50th birthday in 2018.
Certainly, Le Palace has attracted a sparkling array of famous fashion designers, including Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Kenzo Takada, as well as Grace Jones, Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall, Serge Gainsbourg and Prince.
Celine noted that Le Palace was built in the 17th century as a theater and dance hall. It was turned into a nightclub in 1978 when it was taken over by nightlife impresario Fabrice Emaer.
Emaer brought in architect Patrick Berger to revamp the Art Deco interior with neon chandeliers.
According to reports from WWD, Le Palace was so popular during the disco era that it sometimes took revelers an hour to walk from the red velvet balconies to the dance floor.
Slimane has a fondness for legendary entertainment venues, having held fashion shows at the Hollywood Palladium and the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.
Celine’s men’s show coincides with New York Fashion Week, whose official dates are February 10-15.
