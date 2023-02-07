Beyonce wore a Gucci dress to the 2023 Grammys





Beyonc was late to the Grammys due to LA traffic, but the singer showed up to the ceremony dressed to justify every second the world was waiting for her. The most-nominated artist at the ceremonial evening, Bey wore a custom metallic silver Gucci dress with a ruffled hem. She sat next to Jay-Z when host Trevor Noah introduced her to the audience around 6:19 p.m. local time. Kevin Mazur//Getty Images Beyonc is up for nine awards tonight: Record of the Year (Break My Soul), Album of the Year (Renaissance), Song of the Year (Break My Soul), Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Break My Soul), Best Dance/Electronic Album (Renaissance), Best R&B Performance (VIRGOS GROOVE), Best Traditional R&B Performance (PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA), Best R&B Song (CUFF IT) and Best Song Written for Visual Media (Be Alive for King Richard). Her Grammy appearance comes just days after she announced her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour, starting in May. just like Renaissance came out, Beyonc revealed that the project would have multiple parts and consist of three acts. Act I, Renaissancewas released in June 2022. She did not reveal when Act II will arrive. This three-act project was salvaged during the pandemic, beyonce wrote during the introduction of the triology. A time to be quiet, but also a time to be most creative. Creating this album allowed me to dream and find an escape in a frightening time for the world. It made me feel free and adventurous at a time when nothing else was happening. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement, a place free from perfectionism and overthinking, a place to scream, to break free, to feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. She added in an Instagram post on Renaissance more specifically: The creation of this album allowed me to dream and escape during a frightening time for the world. It made me feel free and adventurous at a time when nothing else was happening. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, to break free, to feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope this will inspire you to let go. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running around Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

