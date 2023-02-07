Heidi Klum wore a plunging Great Gatsby-inspired dress to the Grammys





Heidi Klum dazzled once again at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On February 5, Americas Got Talent: All-Stars Judge posed on the red carpet in a gorgeous, Gatsby the magnificent-inspired dress. The dress had a plunging V-neckline and was adorned with an intricate symmetrical art-deco pattern. Best of all, it was topped off with 1920s-inspired flapper-style bangs that skimmed the floor. Keeping with the gold theme, Klum adorned a selection of chunky, shiny bracelets on both of her wrists and wore gold peep toe heels. Her signature blonde locks have been ditched in a trendy shaggy layered style with long, thick blunt bangs. Makeup-wise, she rocked a very sultry black smokey eye and balanced the look with a subtle nude lip. Klum posted the glamorous look on her official PageInstagram that night as she stood next to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who looked dashing in a sleek black suit. #grammys 2023 date with hubby , she captioned the stunning shots. Were officially obsessed! That’s not the only time Klum has wowed at a major awards show this year. At the 2023 Golden Globes, she arrived on the red carpet wearing a shimmering, cut-out silver mini dress with a daring lavender feather boa wrapped around her neck. She even shared a sweet kiss with her hubby that night, and the pair looked totally in love. Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in 2019. If you feel good when you close your door at home and know what you have together, I think that’s the most important thing, Klum said. She knows of their happy marriage in January 2022. I feel like you have to do what makes you happy. And he made me happy. And were always happy and having a good time together, she told the outlet. “I’ve always thought of things like, Oh, yeah! That’s it! And I feel like that’s how you have to live your life. You can’t already, at the start of some big thing, thinking, Oh, what could happen later down the road? Watch Klum on AGT: All-Stars Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

