Grammys red carpet: A dress that looks like a trash bag, double denim and lots of flowers





It’s awards season, and with movie and TV audiences in the spotlight at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, now is the time for music stars to hit the red carpet. Screen stars tend to be formal, but the dress code at the Grammys is generally a bit looser. And this year is no exception. Fabrics found objects Saying someone’s dress looks like it was made out of a trash bag doesn’t really sound like a compliment, but it’s Doja Cat we’re talking about, so of course she does. look like a sleek iteration of Catwoman going to a ball. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) It’s almost as if Amanda Reifer brought a spool of bronze ribbon to her seamstress and said, “Wrap me up, buttercup!” ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Shoshana Bean’s two-part issue wouldn’t be complete without this bib, which may or may not be a drop of insulation from the International Space Station. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Double denim Australian actor Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield bring back the 2000s in double denim, leather ties and platform boots with enough height they could probably change a light bulb without needing to reach a scale. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) If someone used AI imagine the 1995 comedy-drama film Baby-Sitters Club as an outfit, it would probably look like what Benny Blanco is wearing. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Have you ever wondered what a denim cape would look like? Miguel’s outfit means you don’t have to wonder anymore. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) For what? Rather why not?! Is it Cardi B or is it a fountain frozen in time? ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) There aren’t enough opportunities to rock a red cape and veiled top hat these days, so Sam Smith took full advantage. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Imagine, just for a second, that Cruella de Vil was an Alice in Wonderland character but she was anti-fur. Can you imagine what Shania Twain is wearing? ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Some things are not explained and should just be marveled at. Blac Chyna’s look is an example of this. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) If you had the chance to wear a full leotard with a feathered cape, could you honestly say you’d miss it? Kacey Musgraves certainly didn’t. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Diamonds on the outside Taylor Swift’s outfit was never going to be understated, but these chunky diamond-shaped drop earrings really made it stand out. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Do you remember the old Play School opening credits? The one with all the colored squares? It’s possible Harry Styles was inspired by this, but embellished it by adding sparkles and rotating the squares to look like diamonds. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) scary chic Queen Latifah exuding magical energy with these sleeves. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Diplo and his partner could be in a Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Lachi could play the Queen of Villains in this bold-shouldered, long-sleeved stunner. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) We already had a spinoff on Wednesday, so how about casting Olivia Rodrigo as the Gen Z version of Morticia Addams? ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss

) And Folake Olowofoyeku could be the Addams Family’s corporate lawyer. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Paris Hilton looks like a disco ball gone to the dark side. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) powerful flowers Alisha Gaddis looks like she’s got a boring, understated dress, and at the last minute she put on a pair of pink floaties, covered her dress in glue, and dipped a pencil in a bunch of flowers if that’s the case, she made the right choice. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Is this Lizzo telling us she’s going to star in a delightfully campy Broadway production of Little Red Riding Hood? ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Anderson .Paak gives off floral wallpaper vibes, but is far from a wallflower. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) J. Ivy could get a medal for this costume adorned with sherbet-toned flowers, but he’s already wearing one. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Outfits you’d really hate to put tomato sauce on Can you imagine if Alligator Jesus spilled something on this outfit? ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) It’s safe to say that Gus Kenworthy probably won’t do much painting in this suit.

( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Host Trevor Noah kept it classic with this crisp white jacket. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Aussie actor George Nicholas wore brown, while Ariel Bogle opted for a white number with fringe that would add some drama to a swirl. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) There’s something very alien about Berit Gwendolyn Gilma’s outfit. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Alex Ritchie isn’t bound by the playground’s “no hat, no play” rule, but that hat was still totally necessary. ( AP Photo: Invision/Jordan Strauss ) Job February 5, 2023 February 5, 2023 Sun 5 Feb 2023 at 11:24 p.m. , update Yesterday at 4:25 a.m. Mon 6 Feb 2023 at 04:25

