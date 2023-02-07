The men on the 2023 Grammys red carpet are breaking fashion boundaries, from Harry Styles to Pharrell





Follow the latest news on the Grammy Awards 2023 here There was barely a tux in sight on the Grammys red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night, as the male musicians opted to break the mold and experiment with their style. Instead of classic tailoring, the stars opted for embellished jackets, asymmetrical tunics and, in the case of Harry Styles, an embellished jumpsuit. Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the best dressed men on the 2023 Grammys red carpet Styles is known for his eclectic style on and off stage, and he showcased it perfectly with his custom diamond-patterned jumpsuit, created for him by Egonlab and Swarovski. Harry Styles performs in a silver Gucci jumpsuit. AFP He also changed his outfit several times throughout the ceremony, switching to a white blazer with black lapels, worn over a metallic crop top with camel pants to accept his award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s house. Later, as he took the stage to play As it was, he changed into a silver pom-pom jumpsuit from Gucci. Pharrell Williams wore a studded red leather tracksuit by Ernst W Baker, paired with a brown fur jacket, sunglasses and diamond jewelry. He paired up with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, who wore a black version of the tracksuit. Dwayne Johnson also made a statement in a gold suit, worn open over a matching gold waistcoat, as he arrived alongside wife Lauren Hashian. Miguel avoided formality, opting for a distressed denim hooded overcoat, worn with matching light wash jeans and a white t-shirt. Host Trevor Noah kept things traditional for his red carpet arrival, choosing a classic white tuxedo and black bow tie. There were just as many style statements made by women, with Cardi B, Lizzo and Taylor Swift going all out. While Beyonce didn’t walk the Grammys red carpet, she arrived just in time to make history, winning three awards and becoming the most awarded musician in Recording Academy history. Follow The Nationallive updates from the ceremony here. Scroll through the gallery below to see the best dressed women at the 2023 Grammys Taylor Swift in a custom navy two-piece by Roberto Cavalli. APE Updated: 06 February 2023, 05:07

