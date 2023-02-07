Fashion
Shop Red Carpet Dresses & Outfits
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.
Awards season is well underway, and tonight we’re excited to dig into some serious red carpet style. Music’s biggest night kicked off with the 2023 Grammy Awardsyesterday February 5. Unlike the buttoned-up formality that accompanies style at the Golden Globes and Oscars, the Grammy Awards give our favorite music stars the chance to bend the rules a bit, slip on a pair of sunglasses and get dressed up. fun with fashion. Take, for example, Shania Twain’s fashionable Harris Reed polka-dot suit, complete with a towering hat (and trendy hot pink hair).
So what are we wearing?Subscribe to the weekly Style Check Revieweds newsletter to get answers from stylish people.
Whether you’re watching to see if Beyoncsnags enough awards to become the highest-earning Grammy recipient of all time, can’t wait to see Harry Styles take the stage, or just hoping to add Grammy-powered style to your own wardrobe, we we’ve got you covered in color commentary on some of the night’s best ensembles and easy ways to steal the looks for yourself.
The beauty of the Grammy Awards:5 Grammys beauty trends to buy nowLizzo, Laverne Cox, Doja Cat and more
2023 Grammy Awards:Receive live updates from the red carpet
Grammy Style:Discover the most spectacular looks of the evening
Seen on Lizzo: Opera gloves, a classic revisited
It’s no secret that elbow-length (and even higher) gloves have been steadily on the rise in recent seasons, but we weren’t ready for the glamorous, gloved looks the stars were serving up on the Grammys red carpet. From Lizzo’s custom orange Dolce & Gabbana gloves to Doja Cat’s patent leather Versace number (even Jack Harlow got it on the action), full-length gloves are an easy way to add a touch of class and seriousness. to any special event look.
To recreate the look yourself, opt for gloves that play with texture and transparency to add visual interest to your look. THE Secret Garden mesh gloves by High Heel Jungle are delicate and transparent gloves embroidered with pretty flowers in sequins. For something more classic, consider the Long gloves by Norma Kamali, offered in a tasteful celadon green in a slightly sheer nylon and spandex blend. Want a complete look? Opt for the UO Lana Velvet Mini Dress and Gloves Setwhich includes a purple mini dress, complete with matching elbow-length velvet gloves.
Take it from Kacey Musgraves: Barbiecore lives on in glamorous fashion
In case you missed it, pink is the colorof the day, and Barbiecore was still in full swing on the Grammys red carpet. Stars like Bebe Rexha hit the trend with a jaw-dropping pink number, while Kacey Musgraves amped up the fashion with feathers.
To add a little Barbie-approved pink to your wardrobe, recreate Brandi Carlile’s performance look with the By Anthropologie Shiny shirt. Pair this attention-grabbing shirt with black skinny jeans and low heels for a look that’s both glamorous and fun. For a softer version of the trend that you can wear every day, opt for the Faux Leather Shirt Dress of Anthropology.
Cardi B’s Color Inspo: Make a splash with jewel tones
From the orange tailoring of a Lizzo cape, to Taylor Swift’s midnight blue crop and skirt, to Cardi B’s sculptural royal blue dress by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and the masterpiece of a shocking yellow from Kelsea Ballerini’s Prabal Gurung this season, the color should be your moda operandi.
Headed to a red carpet of your choice? Try on the Sweetheart neckline strapless satin dress from Mac Duggal for a classic design in a vibrant marigold yellow. For a more everyday approach to the jewelry tone trend, opt for the Rosalie Jumpsuit of Fame and Partners. This satin jumpsuit is loose and airy, and ready for dynamic accessories.
Shine like Harry Styles: Shine with all-over shine
Not for the faint-hearted, one of the trends that dominated the red carpet this year was all-over glitter sparkle. Harry Styles sported a glittering set of dungarees turned jumpsuit from Egonlab, while Mary J. Blige from The Blonde’s sparkly cut-out dress was designed to turn heads. We expect to see bling looks all awards season, and these fun takes inspired us to add some sparkle to our own wardrobes.
Whether you’re headed to Harry’s house or your best friend opts for the Collective the Label wide leg metallic jumpsuit in color block, which uses a highly reflective metallic textile in a pink and red colorblock. If a dress is more your speed, go for theGlamorous mini dress with long sleeves and iridescent sequins from Urban Outfitters for a dress that’s sure to shine on the dance floor. Finally, for a more luxurious take on the trend, try theKate Studio 54 Sequin Dress Superb when you’re ready to make a splash. This form-fitting style will cling in all the right places, letting the light reflect off its thousands of sequins.
The product experts of Revised have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Rated on Facebook, Twitter, instagram, ICT Tac Or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/reviewed/2023/02/05/shop-grammy-fashion-2023/11191913002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shop Red Carpet Dresses & Outfits
- Saudi King and Crown Prince offer condolences to Erdogan after Turkey earthquake
- The men on the 2023 Grammys red carpet are breaking fashion boundaries, from Harry Styles to Pharrell
- China’s seizure of Taiwan not imminent, key DoD official says
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates India Energy Week 2023 in Bangalore
- Grammys red carpet: A dress that looks like a trash bag, double denim and lots of flowers
- Temple University
- The two earthquakes within 12 hours have killed thousands in Syria and Turkey
- Heidi Klum wore a plunging Great Gatsby-inspired dress to the Grammys
- Vietnam sees a shared future with China: Peoples Dispatch
- India with Turkey in its crisis, says PM Narendra Modi
- Rescuers rush to Turkey and Syria after quake that kills 4,000