Shop Red Carpet Dresses & Outfits

Awards season is well underway, and tonight we’re excited to dig into some serious red carpet style. Music’s biggest night kicked off with the 2023 Grammy Awardsyesterday February 5. Unlike the buttoned-up formality that accompanies style at the Golden Globes and Oscars, the Grammy Awards give our favorite music stars the chance to bend the rules a bit, slip on a pair of sunglasses and get dressed up. fun with fashion. Take, for example, Shania Twain’s fashionable Harris Reed polka-dot suit, complete with a towering hat (and trendy hot pink hair).

Whether you’re watching to see if Beyoncsnags enough awards to become the highest-earning Grammy recipient of all time, can’t wait to see Harry Styles take the stage, or just hoping to add Grammy-powered style to your own wardrobe, we we’ve got you covered in color commentary on some of the night’s best ensembles and easy ways to steal the looks for yourself.

Seen on Lizzo: Opera gloves, a classic revisited

It’s no secret that elbow-length (and even higher) gloves have been steadily on the rise in recent seasons, but we weren’t ready for the glamorous, gloved looks the stars were serving up on the Grammys red carpet. From Lizzo’s custom orange Dolce & Gabbana gloves to Doja Cat’s patent leather Versace number (even Jack Harlow got it on the action), full-length gloves are an easy way to add a touch of class and seriousness. to any special event look.

To recreate the look yourself, opt for gloves that play with texture and transparency to add visual interest to your look. THE Secret Garden mesh gloves by High Heel Jungle are delicate and transparent gloves embroidered with pretty flowers in sequins. For something more classic, consider the Long gloves by Norma Kamali, offered in a tasteful celadon green in a slightly sheer nylon and spandex blend. Want a complete look? Opt for the UO Lana Velvet Mini Dress and Gloves Setwhich includes a purple mini dress, complete with matching elbow-length velvet gloves.

Take it from Kacey Musgraves: Barbiecore lives on in glamorous fashion

In case you missed it, pink is the colorof the day, and Barbiecore was still in full swing on the Grammys red carpet. Stars like Bebe Rexha hit the trend with a jaw-dropping pink number, while Kacey Musgraves amped up the fashion with feathers.

To add a little Barbie-approved pink to your wardrobe, recreate Brandi Carlile’s performance look with the By Anthropologie Shiny shirt. Pair this attention-grabbing shirt with black skinny jeans and low heels for a look that’s both glamorous and fun. For a softer version of the trend that you can wear every day, opt for the Faux Leather Shirt Dress of Anthropology.

Cardi B’s Color Inspo: Make a splash with jewel tones

From the orange tailoring of a Lizzo cape, to Taylor Swift’s midnight blue crop and skirt, to Cardi B’s sculptural royal blue dress by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and the masterpiece of a shocking yellow from Kelsea Ballerini’s Prabal Gurung this season, the color should be your moda operandi.

Headed to a red carpet of your choice? Try on the Sweetheart neckline strapless satin dress from Mac Duggal for a classic design in a vibrant marigold yellow. For a more everyday approach to the jewelry tone trend, opt for the Rosalie Jumpsuit of Fame and Partners. This satin jumpsuit is loose and airy, and ready for dynamic accessories.

Shine like Harry Styles: Shine with all-over shine

Not for the faint-hearted, one of the trends that dominated the red carpet this year was all-over glitter sparkle. Harry Styles sported a glittering set of dungarees turned jumpsuit from Egonlab, while Mary J. Blige from The Blonde’s sparkly cut-out dress was designed to turn heads. We expect to see bling looks all awards season, and these fun takes inspired us to add some sparkle to our own wardrobes.

Whether you’re headed to Harry’s house or your best friend opts for the Collective the Label wide leg metallic jumpsuit in color block, which uses a highly reflective metallic textile in a pink and red colorblock. If a dress is more your speed, go for theGlamorous mini dress with long sleeves and iridescent sequins from Urban Outfitters for a dress that’s sure to shine on the dance floor. Finally, for a more luxurious take on the trend, try theKate Studio 54 Sequin Dress Superb when you’re ready to make a splash. This form-fitting style will cling in all the right places, letting the light reflect off its thousands of sequins.

