Elizabeth Hurley, 57, stuns in a plunging, cut-out dress in a new photo





Elizabeth Hurley, 55, recently wore a stunning sparkly dress in an Instagram photo.

The dress featured a dramatic keyhole cutout.

Hurley shone in the snap and shared some of her skincare favorites. Although Elizabeth Hurley likes to post great swimsuit selfies and is very comfortable posting bikini photos, the 57-year-old models’ sense of style away from the beach is one for the books. Case in point: Hurleys recently posted a dramatic Instagram post in which she wore a shimmering black bodycon dress with a daring plunging keyhole detail. In the photo, the Bedazzled star poses leaning against a staircase with a slight smile. She opted to forgo the statement jewelry to really let the dress shine and styled her hair in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Come see me once in a while,” the actress cheekily captioned. The comments immediately started rolling in and fans showered the star with compliments. Wow you are gorgeous. What a gorgeous dress, wrote one fan. Another wrote, You only get more beautiful. One fan even called her, The most beautiful woman on the planet, while another wrote Even in black and white, you color my world! This gorgeous photo isn’t the first time Hurley has gone for a glittery look. Just last month, the star floored fans with a bold and sparkly New Year’s outfit to welcome 2023 in style. Here comes 2023 and hoping everyone’s dreams come true, she captioned the Instagram post. She wore a nude bodysuit adorned with gems and crystals galore, and we couldn’t help but notice her resemblance to a bikini, which Hurley is known to pose in for various bikini Instagram videos and swimsuit pics. And while there’s absolutely no denying that Hurleys’ recent ensembles are stunning, we can’t help but notice how radiant the star looks in every photo she posts, and the talk of the glitter is not. So how does it maintain its shine? First and foremost, the bikini queen is sure to always use sunscreen. Hurley previously revealed her must-have sunscreen under the sun instagram picClinique Broad Spectrum SPF 50 face sunscreen, which she called her trusty SPF 50. She also once shared her favorite lip balm that keeps her pout hydrated, the Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment. Hurley also uses a few other products to maintain her radiant complexion. She is a big fan of Este Lauder products and said Yahoo Lifestyle than brands Advanced Nighttime Repair is her favorite product of all, which she uses twice a day. Meanwhile, the Este Lauder RE-NUTRIV Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youthful Eye Cream takes the cake as her favorite eye contour cream . If you’re looking to shine like Hurley (with or without the sparkles), shop some of the star must-haves below. CLINIQUE Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Face Sun Cream Credit: Clinic Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Plumping Treatment Credit: Clinic Este Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Rejuvenating Eye Cream Credit: Este Lauder Este Lauder Este Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum Credit: Este Lauder Freelance editorial assistant Shannen Zitz is a freelance editorial assistant at Prevention who recently earned a degree in English from the State University of New York at Cortland. She loves everything related to fashion, beauty and well-being. If she doesn’t read or write, you can probably find her frequenting skincare and makeup forums on Reddit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/a42732451/elizabeth-hurley-stuns-in-black-key-hole-dress-fans-react-instagram-photo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos