Jack Harlow’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Guide For Release Date, Cast News

Jack Harlow joins the cultural tradition of rappers in transition to the world of theatre. The ‘First Class’ rapper will star in the long-awaited remake of the 1992 sports comedy white men can’t jumpnext to Nanny And American soul actor Sinqua Walls. The two stars will take on the roles originally played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, portraying an odd pair of basketball players who hustle unsuspecting pickup game players for cash. Read on for what we know about the Hulu movie so far. The white man can’t jump will premiere on May 19, 2023. The first clip from the film (seen above) dropped earlier today, featuring Jeremy (Harlow) and Jamal (Walls) as a two-man streetball hustler team. As the duo challenge other teams on the field, they also joke about things like whether Paul Thomas Anderson or Spike Lee is a better director. Jeremy is also seen meditating during a game, before being called the “PT Anderson of basketball psychological warfare”. We’ll see if his mind games actually help them. More from Harper’s BAZAAR Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier and Vince Staples are also part of the stacked cast. In addition to Harlow and Walls, the film will also star Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Myles Bullock, Zak Steiner and Dazeran Jones. Rapper Vince Staples, who recently appeared in a recurring guest role on Abbott Elementary Schoolis also featured. Director Calmatic praised Harlow’s performance. In an interview with Squirethe film’s director Calmatic praised Harlow’s work on the film and said he thought the world was just beginning to see the rapper’s “full significance as an artist”. “Man, look, after this movie, I don’t think Jack Harlow will be a rapper,” he said. “I mean, I’m sure he’s not gonna give up rapping, but he’s definitely gonna be a Mark Wahlberg where I think people will know him more for his acting than his music. There’s no reason he can’t be in two movies a year. It is awesome. And so I’m glad he got his feet wet with it white men can’t jump so I can take a little responsibility for that. I’m thrilled for the world to see him and have his full potential as an artist.” Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics, and mental health through a black feminist lens. When she’s not writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or performing a concert in her car.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/film-tv/a42768196/jack-harlow-white-men-cant-jump-remake-news-cast-date/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

