Men’s basketball knocks out UML like an underdog – The Maine Campus





In an America East conference game, the eighth University of The Maine Black Bears defeated the second-place Massachusetts Lowell Riverhawks 75-70 Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The win takes them to an 8-12 overall record and a 2-5 conference record. They managed to surprise with a tenacious defense by forcing turnovers 17 against 13, with nine interceptions against the Riverhawks five and four against two. The NCAA’s steals leader, Maines sophomore guard Kellen Tynes, had three. Maine was also able to shoot better in all aspects by being more efficient in field goal percentage and three point percentage. A 53% mark from the field and 50% beyond the three-point line helped lead the Black Bears to the finish. In addition to a solid team defense, the Black Bears also knew how to control the pace of play. They were able to do this by dominating time with their heads and having the advantage for 34 minutes. of the 40-minute contest, compared to just under three minutes for UML. Maine’s top scorer was Kristians Feierbergs with 18 points. The second-year Latvian forward went 7-8 from the field, including 4-4 ​​on three-pointers. Black Bear’s offense was very balanced with four other players in addition to Feierbergs hitting double digit points. The list includes the aforementioned Tynes with 13, first-year guard Jayden Clayton with 12, third-year forward Peter Filipovity with 11 and fourth–goalkeeper of the year Gedi Juozapaitis with 10. UMass Lowell controlled the rebounding department with a 36-27 advantage and 16-5 offensive rebounds. A lot of this is because UML has a bigger and longer list than UMaine. The Black Bears only had three players who were over 6-foot-4 tall. (Filipovity, Feierbergs and Ata Turgut) compared to six for the Riverhawks. Lowell’s tallest and best player is 6ft 9in Fourth-year center Abdoul Karim Coulibaly had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the team in both categories. Those numbers are higher than his season averages of 12 and 6, but he wasn’t allowed to get going with a tough team defense that constantly stalked him. The Black Bears had physical and solid defensive play from Tynes, Clayton, Filipovity and Adefolarin “Fofo” Adetogun to name a few. The match was extremely physical and hectic throughout the night. The referees basically swallowed the whistles unless absolutely necessary, which bothered the two head coaches at many times. UML drops to 17-5 overall and 5-3 in the American East game. They gratefully took advantage of the transfer portal by landing a total of seven players, two of whom played in the NCAA Tournament (Coulibaly for St. Bonaventure and Quinton Mincey for Mount St. Marys, both in 2021). (Statistics correct as of January 26)

