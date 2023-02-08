Fashion
Toronto menswear store holds firm as auto giant Hyundai launches legal battle over Genesis name
A half-century-old Toronto clothing store has spent more than four years and tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees fighting a David and Goliath battle with one of the world’s largest automakers over rights to his own name.
Genesis, a menswear store in the city’s Corso Italia district specializing in made in Italy fashion, has fought to keep the brand on its name against challenges from South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group HYMTF, the maker of the Genesis line of luxury cars.
The court case concerns who has the right to sell certain types of men’s clothing, such as sweaters and pants, bearing the Genesis name.
But the owners of the clothing store say the matter is not just about branding.
When we were challenged to have our name cleared, it became very emotional for us, said co-owner John Dimatteo. Because it’s not just a name for us, it’s our livelihood.
The clothing store was founded by John’s late brother, Gene, in 1973 to sell high-end menswear. The store sells Italian-made items bearing the Genesis name, as well as other brands, such as Brioni.
In 1987, on the advice of a client, Gene applied for trademark registration for the specific purposes of his business: to operate a men’s clothing store and for the items he sells, including suits and ties.
A wide range of other companies use the Genesis name, from tractors to ski helmets. The Canadian Trademarks Database has 379 active registrations of the term for various uses.
In late 2016, amid health issues, Gene sold the business to John and longtime employee Sergio Genovese.
John, who worked at the store early in his career before working elsewhere, said he saw many familiar faces when he returned to the store as part owner.
We were in the same place, had the same customers in fact, at the moment we were on four generations. One of our customers had a little boy, so as soon as he bought something he would say, banging on the table gently to accentuate it, four generations.
It was in this year that Hyundai introduced its line of Genesis luxury cars to Canada. And, according to the Federal Trademark Registers, it was also when the law firm Lavery De Billy LLP applied for trademarks in the name of Hyundai to use the Genesis word and logo on a variety of cars. items, from golf equipment to electronics. Two applications concerned the use of the word and logo on clothing.
Records show that a year later, a trademark examiner issued a report on the automakers’ application. The contents of the report have not been made public, but such reports typically include comments indicating whether an application overlaps with an existing trademark owned by someone else. Records also show that, since then, Hyundai has requested and been granted 10 time extensions to respond to the examiners’ report.
In late 2018, Lavery filed a challenge with the Federal Trademark Registrar. The challenge required the owners of the Genesis clothing store to produce evidence, such as photos and documentation, proving that they were still using their company name for trademark purposes.
Two years later, an officer with the Trademarks Opposition Board, an agency that handles trademark disputes for the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, ruled largely in favor of Mr. Dimatteo and M. Genovese. The decision struck a few items off the list of branded goods, such as cummerbunds and socks, but left most uses intact.
Lavery then appealed the trademark decision to the Federal Court, arguing that the evidence submitted by the clothing store was insufficient. Months later, Mr. Dimatteo and Mr. Genovese issued their own call for items that were struck from the brand list to be restored.
A Federal Court judge is scheduled to hear both cases on February 14.
Mr Dimatteo said the prolonged struggle had resulted in both stress and a pile of bills.
It cost us dearly for 4 years, he said. Delays, delays. Go to court. Affidavits. Cross-examination, even. The cost of that, for a small business like ours, is very taxing right now.
After The Globe and Mail contacted Hyundai last week for comment, Mr. Dimatteo and Mr. Genovese said they heard from their lawyer that the automaker had suddenly expressed interest in reaching a settlement.
Sophie Choi, spokeswoman for Genesis Motors in South Korea, told The Globe that we are working to resolve the issue amicably to everyone’s mutual satisfaction.
Canada is an important market for the Genesis brand and we are committed to having a positive impact on the Canadian communities we serve,” she said.
Clothing store owners say one of the reasons they’re frustrated with the whole fight is that they don’t see their products as direct competitors, even though they both cater to the same type of customer. customer who buys luxury items.
Mr. Genovese said that when Genesis cars arrived in Canada, he even admired the advertising.
They used to put a guy in a nice suit, sitting in a car, with that kind of angle, and you can see the Genesis logo, he said, adding: You sell the car or you sell the suit ?
|
