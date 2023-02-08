Ranbir Kapoor becomes Myntras brand ambassador

Connect with us

Myntra Designs Private Limited, owned by Flipkart, has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

Kapoor will focus on men’s fashion wear in his upcoming brand campaign. Current brand ambassador and fashion icon, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness in the women’s western clothing category. Kapoor joins Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Deverakonda to represent the brand. Advani has been the brand ambassador since 2020.

Kapoor will be seen as part of its upcoming Be Extraordinary Everyday brand campaign, which aims to position it as the destination that allows people to elevate their everyday fashion and style with access to the best in branded fashion.

Its association with Kapoor will help the brand leverage its popularity and national appeal, the company said in a statement. Her personal style and admirable personality are destined to strengthen and deepen consumer awareness with us, sparking conversations with metropolitan and non-metropolitan audiences and helping to elevate the fashion choices of her vast fan base.” added the company.

As part of this campaign, the company will also engage with top influencers across India, to create exciting and relevant content to connect with consumers, including in non-metros.

Sunder Balasubramanian, its Marketing Director, said, “Kapoor embodies the spirit of our company as the creative force shaping the fashion world today. He’s a true original, part of some of our previous brand films, and now we’re excited to officially continue our collaboration by welcoming him as a new face. He is not only a style icon, but also an inspiration to young people and we look forward to reaching out to his fanbase across the country.”

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Fashion continues to have a huge influence on my life. For those who know me best, I’m more of a classic, everyday man. I am absolutely honored and delighted to be associated with it.” According to IBEF, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow from $46.2 billion in 2020 to $111.40 billion by 2025.

