Partner Burton and Run DMC for New Boards, Boots, Bindings and a Good Cause





Burton has always been a forward-thinking brand with some of the best products around. With his latest collab with Run DMC, Burton may have outdone himself. Her most recent apparel collection, Mine 77, features airy florals to keep things light on the runway. The company is doing a bit of a 180 of that line with its most recent collab, inviting rap legends Run DMC to help create a line of streetwear-inspired outerwear for all seasons to complement the durable Run DMC products. designed for hardcore snowboarders. Burton says the collaboration will feature snowboards, boots, bindings, outerwear, streetwear, bags and accessories starting Feb. 15. The Goods collaboration will hit the Burton website on February 22. There is also a digital auction of some 7.7 DJ Boards which benefits the Chill Foundation and the Jam Master Jay Foundation. Why 7.7? I was born in 1975, so my teenage years were all about the rise of snowboarding and hip-hop, says Adrian JMargelist, Chief Brand Officer at Burton. Being part of the design for the Burton x Run DMC collaboration was a true honor and allowed me to travel back in time to my teenage years for inspiration while incorporating contemporary design elements of today. . To honor the year 1977 when Burton was founded, we created not 8, but 7 full boards plus a 0.7 size board. The 7.7 DJ Boards that are up for auction are unique works of art that honor the cultural impact of snowboarding and hip-hop, and I hope the boards will raise significant funds for the inspirational work of the Chill Foundation. and the Jam Master Jay Foundation. You can bid on board now. Bidding starts at you guessed it $1,977. Burton adds, Hand-built at Burton’s HQ in Vermont, the design of this true twin freestyle board pays homage to the Jam Master Jays DJ setup, with vintage vinyl records mounted in the board channel and wraparound specialized inspired by metal DJ carrying cases. The stunning design of the 7.7 DJ Boards makes them a coveted collector’s item. If you can’t wait to get your hands on this gear, Burton also says members of its First Chair loyalty program will have access to items 24-48 hours before the general public. For this group, Run DMC and Mine 77 items are available on February 14, while Burton and Run DMC gear can be obtained from February 20. This collaboration absolutely means the world to me and my brother Jesse,” said TJ Mizell, son of the late Jam Master Jay of Run DMC. My brother Jesse and I have been snowboarding since we were kids. To be part of snowboarding culture and a collaboration that celebrates my dad Run DMC’s legacy and Jake Burtons’ legacy as a snowboard pioneer is amazing. Getting involved in the design process of the collaboration was also very cool. Fashion, snowboarding and music, especially hip-hop, really go together, and that’s what my brother and I were born into, so it’s been amazing to bring our sense of style to snowboarding thanks to this Burton x Run DMC collaboration. We can’t think of a better way for snowboarders to pay homage to the king of crossfaders than to grab some great gear that supports a great cause: kids. Editors’ Recommendations





















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themanual.com/fashion/burton-run-dmc-collaboration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos