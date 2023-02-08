Fashion
A Clinic at the Hayt – The Vanderbilt Hustler
Gordon Sargent and the Commodores started their spring season by blowing the competition out of the water, finishing 16 shots better than any other opponent.
Vanderbilt kicked off its spring season at the John Hayt Invitational last weekend. The tournament was held February 5-6 at Sawgrass Country Club in Pontre Verda Beach, Florida. The course had a par of 72.
The University of North Florida hosted the event. The Commodores played 36 holes on Sunday and 18 on Monday the first time the Commodores have played at Hayt since 2008, where they finished tied for 13th place.
It’s important for us to start on the right foot and try to send the right kind of message about who we’re going to be, said head coach Scott Limbaugh. I feel like we had a productive offseason. The guys seem emotionally and physically rested ready to start this climb.
In the fall, Vanderbilt emerged victorious in two of his four tournaments: The Frederica Cup and the Jones Cup. The field in the Hayt consisted of North Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Central Florida, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Furman, Jacksonville , Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, and UAB.
The Commodores dominated the gate on Sunday. Reigning National Champion and future Masters competitor Gordon Sargent came out firing on all cylinders, capturing first place after pacing the field with a score of 134 in two laps and a jaw-dropping 64 in lap 2. Reid Davenport, who was competing as an individual, topped all competitors in the first round, carding a 68. Davenport continued his strong performance with a 69 in the second round, moving him to second overall. Jackson Van Paris was the third Commodore to finish in the top five on day one, as his two-lap mark of 140 was enough for a tie for fourth.
Freshman Wells Williamss Vanderbilt’s debut started like a storybook, as he recorded a hole-in-one on the 175-yard par-three third hole.
All of that effort propelled the Commodores to an eight-stroke lead over North Florida, the next closest team. Vanderbilts’ team score came in at an impressive -19.
I’m very proud of how our guys played and behaved on the course today. The conditions weren’t easy and we had some tough times, but we pulled through and stayed positive,” Limbaugh said. [Sargent] played so well, and he continued like that today. Playing his last 13 holes 9-under is simply amazing!
On the last day of the Hayt, things got even better for Vanderbilt.
Each Commodore finished at par or better, with Sargent once again leading with a 68. The team finished a collective 28 under par, 16 strokes better than the nearest competitor (North Florida). This performance solidified the Commodores as champions of the Hayt.
Sargent earned his fourth career collegiate individual title. He shot 15 under par and carded a 201.
What a tremendous effort this week from our team, said Limbaugh. They intended to go out today and finish the right way and have the low round that we did.
Four Vanderbilt golfers finished in the top eight of the tournament, as the team held a clinic in every sense of the word.
It was important to get off to a good start this spring and send the right kind of message and the guys did that, Limbaugh said. I believe in this group and I know that they are hungry to be the best they can be.
With the win, Vanderbilt has now won nine tag team titles since the start of the 2022 spring season.
The Commodores will be back in action on February 19, when they play at Watersound Collegiate in Panama City Beach, Florida.
