Scandinavian fashion is synonymous with a certain look that’s currently in vogue: oversized blazers, baggy pants, slouchy (but not too slouchy) jeans, mismatched prints and slicked back buns. Think Matilda Djerf but with a little more daring. It’s no surprise, then, that Copenhagen Fashion Week is growing in popularity, especially as Nordic fashion, with brands like Ganni and Saks Potts, has seeped into the aesthetics of other parts. world, especially visible in New York and online on TikTok.

When it comes to global catwalks, if New York Fashion Week is the sophisticated big sister, Copenhagen Fashion Week is its relatively sweet younger sister (though still about to do something playful). The week seemed to oscillate between the minimalism and functionality the Nordic style is known for and something completely different and new, a bit more playful and, at times, gritty. Brands like Stine Goya and (di)vision leaned into experimentation, artistry and Gen-Z aesthetics: the former created a futuristic, age-appropriate ensemble, and the latter used a more grungy feel, deviating slightly from the simplicity that is king. to the region. But despite that, in my experience at Copenhagen Fashion Week, less continues to be more (in a good way).

While the whole week felt like a win for Nordic brands and how seriously the rest of the fashion world takes (or at least should take) the Copenhagen style scene, there were several things that sparked joy and stood out for me. Here are my strengths.

Each of the brands selected to present at Copenhagen Fashion Week had to meet 18 tangible sustainability requirements, with at least 50% of each collection being certified, made from preferred materials or next-generation sustainable materials, recycled, recycled or made from leftovers. In addition, the scenography and production of each show had to have zero waste and the samples had to have a second life. Of course the most The sustainable path is to create fewer garments, but moving the needle towards circularity is commendable and notably lacking in fashion shows elsewhere.

Photo: James Cochrane

You may know the Saks Potss brand for its pastel color, fake-fur-collar jackets that took New York by storm last year. This year’s collection leaned into something that makes The Row and Carhartt feel like they had a child and, I’m sure, will be just as coveted once it hits stores. The real win here, however, was how fun the presentation was. The brand had a children’s marching band playing ahead of the show, which was held at Tivoli Gardens, the world’s third-oldest operating amusement park. There was a sense of joy in the performance, and the models (many of whom had children strapped to their hips or in their arms) helped reintroduce both magic and practicality back into fashion.

Speaking of kids, they both featured on the runway with their role model parents and were notably in the audience at shows something I think I’ve only seen at Elena Velez in New York before that. It was nice to see the most stylish family you’ve ever seen go on an outing like this and make every event more intimate. He highlighted how parents continue to take their rightful place on the fashion scene, even with a newly added responsibility.

Photo: James Cochrane

I went to the Mark Kenly Domino Tan show with a genuine sense of curiosity and felt moved by his silent storytelling through the clothes. In Caroline Engelgaars’ first collection as the brand’s creative director, beautifully tailored and thoughtful pieces floated along the runway that Laird Borrelli-Persson of vogue Runway told me they had a sense of purity rather than minimalism. It struck a chord. Engelgaar sent half skirts down the track which I really liked and reminded me of a dressier version of the chaps. I can’t wait to see this hairstyled figure in the wild.

Scandinavians know how to dress. The people there have an aesthetic that, at their core, is nearly impossible to authentically replicate. The clothes I saw going in and out of the shows all week were somehow both simple and intentional, utilitarian and playful, quirky without getting weird. The outfits worn at these shows were the same ones I saw on the street five minutes later on people walking to the bus stop or riding bikes. I left Copenhagen feeling both inspired to explore my wardrobe more and confident in the outfit choices I’m already making.

Ganni has a cult following of international cool girls this season, with Amelia Dimoldenberg, Sarah Lysander and Veneda Carter notably sitting front row on the show. (Carter launched her own jewelry collaboration with Ganni, which premiered during the presentation, one she called authentic to both her and Ganni.) The clothes are basically fun, and the show was no less. Models walked in outfits that represented the butterfly metamorphosis, artistic director Ditte Reffstrup told me backstage. When I asked Reffstrup what she thought of the international audience the brand had attracted, she started crying, saying she didn’t expect that to happen. On a day like this, you wake up and you feel like it’s not real, she said. And it’s not just me. It’s a team effort.

During the show, a drone whizzed between and around the models dubbed the Ganni Girls, an endearing term used by people who wear the brand and the women Carter described as positive, cool, sexy, effortless. The crowd applauded the faces they recognized. A bag emblazoned with Gannis’ new logo, which I think will become highly sought after, swayed from the arms of women who looked like they’d never had to wait in line at a bar. Fluid cape coats, a collaboration with 66 North, hang from the models’ shoulders. The show ended with an explosion of color in the form of yellow confetti as the models danced in the rain of colored paper. No matter what you thought of the clothes that took to the runway, there’s no telling it wasn’t a good time.

Photo: James Cochrane

The space where Cecilie Bahnsens’ clothes are made looks like the perfect representation of her eponymous brand. The top floor is filled with natural light, curved windows and soft pastel colors. Just as Bahnsens clothing conveys a sense of nostalgia, ease and playfulness, so does this space. When I entered, a group of employees toasted. It was 10:30 a.m. and my guide, Belinda, was laughing. They are celebrating someone’s birthday today, she said. Joy is clearly cultivated in this space, and it translates to clothes that are drapey, frilly, and floaty!

Photo: Danya Issawi

By Malene Birger has undergone a transformation over the past two years, which became increasingly evident during a trip to its showroom. I saw sumptuous leather goods there, all made from by-products of the meat industry, as well as high-quality woolen knitwear and beautiful bags. I think it will become a coveted brand in New York in the months and years to come!

During the week, I fell in love with Copenhagen. There is an unspoken ease here, and it vibrates in the streets. Did I mention how organized it was? There was even a Copenhagen Fashion Week bus that attendees could hop on to go from show to show. As New Yorkers, one could only dream of such accessibility.

Photo: Danya Issawi