Ashley McBryde’s GRAMMY Strapless Dress Inspired “Ashley, Put Your Bra On” T-Shirts

Ashley McBryde; Stewart Cook/CBS 2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Ashley McBryde sells Ashley, Put Your Bra On t-shirts after flaunting her figure in a black strapless Et Ochs dress at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (February 5).

The dress was quite unlike anything McBryde has worn on a red carpet. Before the show, she shared the inspiration for choosing the all-black ensemble.

I can tell you it’s very tight it’s an Et Ochs piece. It took me a while to convince myself to do it, but we thought it was the GRAMMYs, you know who you should take? Tattoos, said McBryde FOX News Digital on the red carpet of her dress.

Ashley McBryde; Photo by Benjo Arwas Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After turning heads in the Musics Biggest Night dress, the GRAMMY winner announced the new t-shirt on Tuesday in a hilarious social media post that included her face photographed in parody bra ads.

The t-shirt, which is a 100% cotton unisex black t-shirt, features the words Ashley, Put Your Bra On, which is a nod to the lyrics to her latest single, Brenda, Put Your Bra On.

The Ashley, Put Your Bra On t-shirt is available now for Pre-order and will ship the week of February 20, 2023.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their excitement.

You rock, Ashley! This is hilarious, wrote one Facebook user, while another shared, I love your sense of humor!! The dress was gorgeous and you looked like a queen, but it’s hilarious!!

GRAMMY Victory

McBrydes’ new article comes off her first-ever GRAMMY win where she and Carly Pearces Never Wanted to Be That Girl were crowned Best Country Duo/Group Performance by the Recording Academy.

It’s Carlys first [GRAMMY] nomination and this is my first number one on country radio, shared after receiving the top honor. We performed this song so many times on stage together, and it was so nice for our friendship. We did it together. Thanks thanks.

McBryde was also nominated for Best Country Album for, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. Brenda Put Your Bra On is the project’s opening track and also features Pillbox Patti, Brandy Clark and Caylee Hammack.

The tune recently came to life with a comedic music video, directed by ACM Award winner Reid Long.

As soon as we recorded this song, we knew we wanted to make a video of it, McBryde shared in a press release. This is the start of the action in Lindeville. There were many ways we could have shot the video, but Reid came up with the idea of ​​capturing all the craziness and drama in one continuous take, which seems very in line with the spirit of this whole project, the winner joked. of the CMA Award, before adding, how Lindeville of us!

The clip finds the Arkansas native and her collaborators amidst the ensuing chaos at the trailer park as each of them portray their respective Lindeville characters.

Produced by John Osborne, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville serves as McBrydes’ third studio album. The project was written in collaboration with a team of songwriters, including Aaron Raitiere, Connie Harrington, Brandy Clark, Benjy Davis and Nicolette Hayford.

The 13-track album takes fans to a fictional small town of drinkers, cheaters, sinners and believers in Jesus called Lindeville and features performances from McBryde, Raitiere, Clark, Davis, Brothers Osborne, Pillbox Patti and Caylee Hammack. .

Ashley McBryde; Lindeville

Lindeville Live

On February 15 and 16, Ashley McBryde will present Lindeville Live at Ryman Auditorium. The show will feature the cast of collaborators and special guests performing songs from her critically acclaimed album.

The concerts, which are sold out, will be broadcast live via Mandolin.com. All proceeds from both shows will benefit the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Additionally, McBryde will soon join Eric Church on his The Outsiders Revival tour for two dates on the trek, including June 23 in Detroit, MI and June 24 in Cleveland, OH.

The country hitmaker is also set to headline RODEOHOUSTON on March 9, 2023.