Fashion
Ashley McBryde’s GRAMMY Strapless Dress Inspired “Ashley, Put Your Bra On” T-Shirts
Ashley McBryde; Stewart Cook/CBS 2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
Ashley McBryde sells Ashley, Put Your Bra On t-shirts after flaunting her figure in a black strapless Et Ochs dress at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (February 5).
The dress was quite unlike anything McBryde has worn on a red carpet. Before the show, she shared the inspiration for choosing the all-black ensemble.
I can tell you it’s very tight it’s an Et Ochs piece. It took me a while to convince myself to do it, but we thought it was the GRAMMYs, you know who you should take? Tattoos, said McBryde FOX News Digital on the red carpet of her dress.
After turning heads in the Musics Biggest Night dress, the GRAMMY winner announced the new t-shirt on Tuesday in a hilarious social media post that included her face photographed in parody bra ads.
The t-shirt, which is a 100% cotton unisex black t-shirt, features the words Ashley, Put Your Bra On, which is a nod to the lyrics to her latest single, Brenda, Put Your Bra On.
The Ashley, Put Your Bra On t-shirt is available now for Pre-order and will ship the week of February 20, 2023.
Fans flocked to the comments to share their excitement.
You rock, Ashley! This is hilarious, wrote one Facebook user, while another shared, I love your sense of humor!! The dress was gorgeous and you looked like a queen, but it’s hilarious!!
GRAMMY Victory
McBrydes’ new article comes off her first-ever GRAMMY win where she and Carly Pearces Never Wanted to Be That Girl were crowned Best Country Duo/Group Performance by the Recording Academy.
It’s Carlys first [GRAMMY] nomination and this is my first number one on country radio, shared after receiving the top honor. We performed this song so many times on stage together, and it was so nice for our friendship. We did it together. Thanks thanks.
McBryde was also nominated for Best Country Album for, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. Brenda Put Your Bra On is the project’s opening track and also features Pillbox Patti, Brandy Clark and Caylee Hammack.
The tune recently came to life with a comedic music video, directed by ACM Award winner Reid Long.
As soon as we recorded this song, we knew we wanted to make a video of it, McBryde shared in a press release. This is the start of the action in Lindeville. There were many ways we could have shot the video, but Reid came up with the idea of capturing all the craziness and drama in one continuous take, which seems very in line with the spirit of this whole project, the winner joked. of the CMA Award, before adding, how Lindeville of us!
The clip finds the Arkansas native and her collaborators amidst the ensuing chaos at the trailer park as each of them portray their respective Lindeville characters.
Produced by John Osborne, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville serves as McBrydes’ third studio album. The project was written in collaboration with a team of songwriters, including Aaron Raitiere, Connie Harrington, Brandy Clark, Benjy Davis and Nicolette Hayford.
The 13-track album takes fans to a fictional small town of drinkers, cheaters, sinners and believers in Jesus called Lindeville and features performances from McBryde, Raitiere, Clark, Davis, Brothers Osborne, Pillbox Patti and Caylee Hammack. .
Lindeville Live
On February 15 and 16, Ashley McBryde will present Lindeville Live at Ryman Auditorium. The show will feature the cast of collaborators and special guests performing songs from her critically acclaimed album.
The concerts, which are sold out, will be broadcast live via Mandolin.com. All proceeds from both shows will benefit the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Additionally, McBryde will soon join Eric Church on his The Outsiders Revival tour for two dates on the trek, including June 23 in Detroit, MI and June 24 in Cleveland, OH.
The country hitmaker is also set to headline RODEOHOUSTON on March 9, 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://countrynow.com/ashley-mcbrydes-strapless-grammy-dress-inspires-ashley-put-your-bra-on-t-shirts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ashley McBryde’s GRAMMY Strapless Dress Inspired “Ashley, Put Your Bra On” T-Shirts
- Unpacking the “Buff Clown” trope in Hollywood
- Romantics trailer reunites Bollywood stars in honor of Yash Chopra
- Krstic completes comeback win for Elon against Campbell
- Trump Now Suggests Ron DeSantis Is a Pedophile – Rolling Stone
- 9 things I learned at Copenhagen Fashion Week
- Erdogan declares state of emergency in 10 earthquake-hit provinces
- Gina Prince-Bythewood on The Woman King’s Oscar shutout – The Hollywood Reporter
- President Joko Widodo accompanied by Vice President H. Maruf Amin attends NU 1st Century Summit Reception
- Leading Hindi movie stars don’t claim term Bollywood in Netflix documentary series – Planet Bollywood
- WanMor, Wanya Morris’ sons, had fun last night at the Grammys
- Bolton has been “flabbergasted” by claims of spy balloons during Trump’s presidency