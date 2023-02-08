Fashion
National Marquette Day fashion rocks campus – Marquette Wire
This year on National Marquette Day students wore their finest blue and gold attire on campus. Every year on NMD, the men’s basketball team plays and the students dress up and go all out for the big day. Here’s what students were seen wearing this year.
The weather was a deciding factor in some students’ clothing decisions. The minimum for the day was 8 degrees while the maximum was 35 degrees. This year’s trends for students included wearing significant layers of clothing and even thick winter coats.
Many students were seen wearing different types of hats in an effort to add layers to combat the weather. Some wore Marquette stocking hats, baseball caps, earmuffs and even ski goggles were seen on campus.
Olivia Levine, a sophomore at the College of Nursing, said she ended up wearing light yellow pastel jeans from ASOS, a blue Marquette crop top from Spirit Shop, a navy puffer jacket from The North Face and boots from Hunter.
I would say the weather definitely affected my outfit ideas. I was originally planning on wearing a cuter, fuzzier jacket, however, after seeing the weather on Saturday, I decided a winter coat would be best! Also, my shoe choice was affected because I don’t want to lose feeling in my toes, Levine said.
Few students decided to endure the weather and only wore shorts or a t-shirt. Although the day was colder, the sun was still shining, leading many students to incorporate sunglasses into their appearance. Some even had pale yellow tinted glasses with the words “Marquette” written on the bottom in royal blue letters.
Marquette students made sure to think of every detail when it comes to NMD. Nail art was a common theme throughout the day. Some were seen with festive nails, featuring blue and gold designs, dazzling diamonds and fun charms on the students’ nails. Others even painted the United logo or the shirt numbers of their favorite players on their nails.
In an attempt to stand out from the crowd, some students like to dress up in anything from fluffy yellow boas to dazzling cowboy hats to eagle jumpsuits. While some like to incorporate the MU logo into their outfits, others like to dress purely based on the Marquette color palette by incorporating different blues and golds.
Tom Oeffling, freshman at the College of Education,and College of Engineering freshman Luke Tinsley were spotted in full evening wear. Both were dressed in yellow suits, adorned with blue details.
I knew it was going to be cold, so I went to the thrift store, found a suit for $10, and it turned out to be yellow, a bargain you couldn’t resist” , Oeffling said.
Some students like to dress reppin’ the MU logo, but others like to dress according to the Marquette color palette by incorporating different blues and golds into their outfits, whether that means keeping it simple or leaning to the more sideways. NMD fashion chic.
“I decided to wear a suit because it’s hot and yellow is one of Marquette’s colors,” Tinsley said.
Many different types of accessories can also be spotted on NMD. Students decorate their faces with glitter, temporary MU tattoos, and sometimes festive makeup. Many were also seen wearing blue and gold beads, foam fingers and jerseys to represent their favorite Marquette basketball players at the annual game. Blue and gold rings, necklaces, and earrings were another common accessory that complemented many students’ NMD look.
Some students on campus also like to get creative for NMD and make their own clothes. College of Nursing freshman Jillian Hansen reworked one of her jackets by painting the Marquette logo on the back, complete with blue and gold stars.
During the winter holidays, I was really bored and decided to make this jacket. Although it took three days, it was easy enough to find a photo online and use it as a reference while I freehand sketched the Marquette logo on the back,” Hansen said.
The students found ways to pull together outfits that represent Marquette, while letting their individuality shine through.
This story was written by Corts sofa. She can be reached at [email protected]
