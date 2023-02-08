Britney Spears flaunts her curves in gold dress as she’s ‘MORTIFIED’ for posting bad singing video

Britney Spears appeared on Tuesday with a new Instagram video in which she showed off her stellar figure in a gold dress.

But in her caption, Britney turned out to be her harshest critic, saying she was “mortified” by a recent singing video she posted.

The 41-year-old pop superstar claimed she posted the “wrong video” of herself singing by accident on Monday.

She said she tried to make it look intentional in the initial caption complaining that it was too ‘flat’, but now Britney says she never meant to post that particular video in the first place.

Despite the regrets in her caption, she looked totally alive in her accompanying video, in which she showcased her curvaceous figure in a sparkling gold dress.

Golden goddess: Britney Spears, 41, sizzled in a sparkling gold dress in a clip on Tuesday. But in her caption, she admitted a recent singing video was mistakenly posted, embarrassing her.

Britney’s off-the-shoulder look featured sheer material and a plunging neckline highlighted her cleavage.

Her dress was decorated with rhinestones that shimmered in the light, and the outfit had a striped pattern radiating from her belly.

The jeweled mini dress featured a playful gold tassel skirt, and Britney complemented her dress with a pair of gold pointy toe heels.

The blonde beauty wore her long hair in thick waves that she flipped dramatically over her shoulders.

The video, which was recorded on the Drake’s Nonstop soundtrack, showed several short, quiet clips of Britney strutting for the camera and flipping her hair or adjusting her dress, as if she were about to turn around on a runway of fashion.

In one take, she fluttered the tassels of her skirt as she came to a dramatic halt, while in another she lifted the top of her strapless dress to prevent herself from having a guard malfunction -dress.

But her caption was noticeably less bubbly, though she seemed to take her recent singing video medley in stride.

‘Holy shit!!! Damn mistake!!! I posted the wrong video of me singing yesterday and once I did I tried to play it with the caption!!!’ she asserted. ‘Embrace the fall!!! Yeah and try to play it yeah that’s me!!!! ‘

Sparkler: Britney’s off-the-shoulder look featured sheer material and a plunging neckline highlighted her cleavage. It was covered in rhinestones and had a tasseled skirt

Admitting his mistake: ‘Holy s***!!! Damn mistake!!! I posted the wrong video of me singing yesterday and once I did I tried to play it with the caption!!!’ she claimed in her caption. ‘Embrace the fall!!! Yeah and try to play it yeah that’s me!!!! ‘

Whoops ! She claimed: “I was in the studio messing around and accidentally posted this version!!! Mortified, completely mortified!!! ‘Anyway that’s me last night in my new gold dress!!! I think I need salsa in this dress!!!’

She claimed: “I was in the studio messing around and accidentally posted this version!!! Mortified, completely mortified!!!

‘Anyway that’s me last night in my new gold dress!!! I think I need salsa in this dress!!!’ she added on a more optimistic note.

Britney’s message was even harsher than it was in the original caption of her Monday video, which featured footage of herself singing her hit song Oops! …I Did It Again, which she released in 2000.

As six years have passed since her last live performance, the pop star has provided her more than 41.6 million Instagram followers with a rare video of her singing.

“Most of it sounds pretty flat, but I loved DOING IT AGAIN,” the Grammy winner captioned the clip, which featured only her vocals as the camera was pointed at the ceiling.

She continued, “Wait OOPS…That was so bad…I know!!!”

The performer went on to tell fans to “kiss the f**k” and “stay classy” before posting topless photos of herself in bed.

Hard on herself: The latest post was harder on her original critical caption on Monday after posting footage of herself singing her hit song, Oops! …I Did It Again, which she released in 2000

While cuddled up on a white duvet, the star, who wore just a pair of green patterned underwear, revealed she was wearing no makeup in the snaps.

‘I was the stylist and I put my phone on an alarm clock!!!’ she gushed, before advising others not to take social media so “extremely seriously”.

As she playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera, Spears looked relaxed as she rocked a statement necklace and her blonde hair in a high ponytail.

In July, the mother-of-two shared a similar video of herself singing a version of the hit song, Baby One More Time.

After teasing that she hadn’t “shared her voice in an extremely long time,” Spears added a detailed caption to her post, explaining the importance of the version of the song she sang and the years of rejection she received. had been confronted.

“Well I asked what I wanted for 14 years…a different version of ‘Baby’ but have the producers work for me and put it together,” she wrote.

The Toxic singer went on to say that the people in her life at the time, from her family to her producers, “ruined me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like crap.”

The star revealed that she was finally taking the time to reveal what she had dreamed of creating years ago, but was told “NO”.

Performer: As six years have passed since her last live performance, the pop star has provided her over 41.6 million Instagram followers with a rare video of her singing; seen in 2018

“I’m sharing this because I’m aware of my love and passion for singing…and my own family laughed at me…I’m not going to be a victim!!!” she added.

The star explained that after all these years of asking to do her version, she was finally told to do it.

‘…you say go do it NOW after 14 years of asking and saying…I worked my ass off then I got locked in a place…It’s too late,’ he said. she writes, stating that the time has come for her to produce her own version.

Out of tune: ‘Most of it sounds pretty flat, but I enjoyed DOING IT AGAIN,’ the Grammy winner captioned the recording, which featured only her vocals as the camera pointed at the ceiling

Silly: The performer then told fans to kiss her ‘f***ing a**’ and ‘stay classy’ before posting topless photos of herself in bed

Britney added that the main reason it was too late to post her own rendition was because, “Like I said, they ruined it for me.”

In September, she confessed she may never perform live again and claimed she was ‘traumatized for life’ after being humiliated working with the ‘smallest’ backup dancers during a tour.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed off and no I probably won’t play again just because I’m stubborn and will make my point,” she wrote on Instagram.