Fashion
The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala calls on the fashion industry to change
Attendees removed their parkas to reveal the work of black designers as they entered the main branch of the New York Public Libraries on Saturday evening. They had been out in freezing temperatures in New York to attend the second annual gala hosted by the Fifteen percent commitmentwhich has led retailers including Nordstrom and Sephora to agree to dedicate 15% of their retail space to black-owned brands.
The evening was a celebration, a call to action and a nightly fashion show inspired by a four-word dress code: black tie, black designer. Aurora James, the designer who launched the promise in 2020, glided down the red carpet in an iridescent floral gown by Christopher John Rogers. Lori Harvey mingled at cocktail hour in the form-fitting black dress Julia Fox wore to open the LaQuan Smiths show last year. And Karlie Kloss settled in for dinner in a kiwi green suit by Sergio Hudson, who was honored at a ceremony that also recognized model and activist Bethann Hardison.
We’re intentionally doing the black tie, black designer challenge because it’s not easy, said LaToya Williams-Belfort, the executive director of the pledges. We want people to come and do this work and understand the opportunity to live and breathe, even in this moment of celebration.
During her speech, Ms James told the room: You are exactly where you need to be to impact change. And on and off stage, attendees discussed the changes that would drive the fashion industry forward. Several shared the work of black designers they were passionate about and the transformations they hoped to see happen in the industry.
Interviews have been edited.
Aurora James
Designer, Brother Vellies and Founder of Fifteen Percent Pledge
How did you come up with this look? I have known Christopher John Rogers for a long time, and he is an incredible visionary. Every time I put on one of her dresses I feel really supported.
What are you particularly proud of that the pledge has accomplished? Putting 600 black-owned brands on the shelves of our promise takers.
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? More investment opportunities for young creators. And more larger, more established designers are thinking about how to create support structures.
Anok Yai
Model
Who designed this look? I wear Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo.
What attracted you to his work? He has a certain eye for the way he dresses women. When I walked into his first show with Ferragamo, I just felt like my best. He strives to make women feel better.
Brandon Blackwood
Designer, Brandon Blackwood
How was it to get here in the cold? I was wearing my biggest, ugliest jacket. I was like, I want the complete look. I have to throw this when I walk in.
How does it feel to see so many people carrying your bags in one place? Because I was in the studio all the time doing the stuff, I don’t really get to go out and see it every day. Seeing so many in one place is really cool.
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? I think we need to focus more on young people. Youth culture really drives fashion Generation Z has fashion in a frenzy. I love it, because it means there will be change and there will be growth.
What brought you out of the cold tonight? I’m responsible for what’s on everyone’s plate! It’s a menu that really represents my experience as a black person.
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? I want there to be so many black designers that I can’t even count them.
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? There just isn’t enough visibility. Not enough people are getting the recognition they need, especially black designers. And I want to see more designers dress plus size.
Indira Scott
Model
Tell me about your makeup. I wanted to feel mysterious. So I opted for something Dune or Blade Runner themed, given that I’m wearing a durag scarf and vibe and a long white robe. I just thought it might add an element of, like, Who is she?
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? More open opportunities for black role models and black people in general. There are some things like black casting directors that just aren’t happening yet.
Bethann Hardison
Model, agent and activist
Tell me about what you’re wearing on this very cold night. I’ve got on Heattech, I’ve got silk long johns, I’ve got a little tank top underneath, and gloves. I take nothing away. On top of that, I’m wearing a Duro Olowu dress.
What attracted you to his work? Because I had to wear a black designer! Directly. I don’t care about fashion like other children. I have too many in my closet and I’m starting to feel very guilty about a lot of the things I have. So I just try to keep repeating things and not feel insecure. Because I have style, I don’t really want to follow fashion.
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? I would like to see designers learn the craft. And I wish I could see color makers, even white ones, I don’t care what they are, learn how important it is to go slow and be patient.
What is one thing you have seen change? The amount of craftsmanship. It’s a small island, our small village. And there are so many skillful people out there who really have something to offer.
Karlie Kloss
Model
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? Where do I start? I’ve been in the fashion industry for 15 years and I have to say I’ve seen a lot of positive changes, but we still have a long way to go. There is so much more to do in terms of all aspects of representation. You’ve started to see more representation on the catwalks and on the covers of magazines, but it’s also about people in leadership positions within companies. It’s somewhere I think we have a lot of room for improvement.
Emma Grede
President and CEO, Good American, founding partner of Skims
Where did you find these earrings? My earring broke before I got out, and I had a bunch of backup options. So I was like, this is the one! They are by this young designer, L’Enchanteur.
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? I would like to shift the balance of power into the hands of those who have less access to it.
What has been the response to the White Lotus Skims campaign? I don’t think a day has gone by since we launched them without someone telling me about it. So I would say pretty good.
How did this look come together? Charles Harbison made me this really special dress. I’m a little more curvy than before, so there are always adjustments in the process. What might have been fine with me two years ago, two more years into the transition is not exactly the same.
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? Celebrating more black designers, and also more plus size inclusion in luxury fashion. Especially when it comes to shoes, since I wear a size 43 or 44 my options are very limited. I hope that as the world becomes more creative and gender accepting, size inclusion is mainstreamed at all levels.
How did you choose your costume? This is a blazer and suit made by Connor McKnight, a designer based in Brooklyn. I love how her classic silhouettes bridge the gap, but coming from someone young. I want to be aligned with people like that.
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? More durability.
Hannah Bronfman
DJ and entrepreneur
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? Responsibility. These companies have an obligation to do better. And with that commitment in place, they have a real system they can follow to make a difference in that ridiculously large equity gap.
Marshal Danzy
Designer, Danzy Design Studio
How was it to get here in the cold? I’m from LA and my body wasn’t prepared.
What change do you want to see in the fashion industry? There are so many people hiding who their makers are, or where they make such and such a thing. I think there is enough room for everyone to succeed. You’re not just buying one style of shoe or one style of dress or one style of T-shirt. Open the valves. Let us all in.
