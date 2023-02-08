The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala calls on the fashion industry to change

Attendees removed their parkas to reveal the work of black designers as they entered the main branch of the New York Public Libraries on Saturday evening. They had been out in freezing temperatures in New York to attend the second annual gala hosted by the Fifteen percent commitmentwhich has led retailers including Nordstrom and Sephora to agree to dedicate 15% of their retail space to black-owned brands.

The evening was a celebration, a call to action and a nightly fashion show inspired by a four-word dress code: black tie, black designer. Aurora James, the designer who launched the promise in 2020, glided down the red carpet in an iridescent floral gown by Christopher John Rogers. Lori Harvey mingled at cocktail hour in the form-fitting black dress Julia Fox wore to open the LaQuan Smiths show last year. And Karlie Kloss settled in for dinner in a kiwi green suit by Sergio Hudson, who was honored at a ceremony that also recognized model and activist Bethann Hardison.

We’re intentionally doing the black tie, black designer challenge because it’s not easy, said LaToya Williams-Belfort, the executive director of the pledges. We want people to come and do this work and understand the opportunity to live and breathe, even in this moment of celebration.

During her speech, Ms James told the room: You are exactly where you need to be to impact change. And on and off stage, attendees discussed the changes that would drive the fashion industry forward. Several shared the work of black designers they were passionate about and the transformations they hoped to see happen in the industry.