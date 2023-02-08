Fashion
To make prom magic, Andover Central senior helps girls find free dresses, dresses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Prom promises many high school students a magical evening with friends and a celebration.
With all this glitz and glamour, the cost of attending prom can be an obstacle for some students. Andover Central senior and Prom Dress Drive organizer McKinnley Evans wants to lighten the load.
They should be able to keep shopping and be able to look at all the dresses and try on everything without worrying about it, Evans said.
In a room in the Andover School District’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) building, sequins, silks and styles fill it with a ballroom air.
All this work we’ve done, all we’ve done is built for something and having fun night and day with my friends, said volunteer Kayla Atkinson.
Although the preparation for this great dance and celebration can be another experience.
It’s super stressful. You’re worried about finding a date or who you’re going to go with and what you’re going to wear, Evans said.
Finding what to wear, Evans knows, can be influenced by the price of evening dresses.
I was actually shopping with my mom, and I tried on a dress that I really liked, and it ended up costing a lot more than I thought, and my parents still surprised me with it , said Evans. I was just very grateful, but I also realized that not everyone would be able to do this. I want girls to be able to find the dress they really feel confident and comfortable in without the price tag scaring them off.
That experience led Evans to host a Prom Dress Drive last year and bring it back this year.
Prom is an experience that many people should be able to participate in, even if they feel like they can’t afford it or there are just a few limitations, said Prom Dress Drive volunteer Madelyn George.
With the Prom Drive Dress, cost doesn’t have to stop students from having the chance to hang out with friends and celebrate a night to remember.
My favorite part was walking into our locker room and seeing the girls laughing amongst themselves, Evans said. I’m just thrilled this year because we got this big donation from the Dress Gallery as well as having a partnership with Quickstitch for the alterations. I’m really excited because it just seems to keep building.
Evans does this as a passion project through his CAPS program, which emphasizes career development.
This year, Prom Dress Drive donated approximately 200 dresses to the effort. Evans’ friends help organize and prepare it so the dresses can be donated.
A week or two ahead, organize the dresses and put them on shelves, and set up the space, Atkinson said.
It was while volunteering that George said she was able to find her perfect prom dress, which brought significant relief.
Prom dress shopping is one of my least favorite activities. Clothing purchases in general. George said, I don’t like going to the mall very often. It’s a very stressful situation for me, so being able to come here and find a dress that I like and feel comfortable in was such a breather and a weight on my shoulders.
As they prepare for the next giveaway, Evans also looks to the future of this endeavor.
I hope to get some of the juniors into the CAPS program, so it can continue because we have so many dresses and so many people who continually want to donate,” she said.
The next competition is scheduled for February 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CAPS Building (1401 W 13th St, Andover, Kansas). It is open to students from Andover and surrounding school districts. Quickstich donates edits.
Prom dress donations are still accepted. People can call the front desk at 316-218-4640 to schedule a drop-off or email Evans at [email protected]
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kwch.com/2023/02/08/make-prom-magical-andover-central-senior-helps-girls-find-their-dress-without-worrying-about-cost/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- To make prom magic, Andover Central senior helps girls find free dresses, dresses
- Here is the summer 2023 schedule at the Hollywood Bowl
- Forget Liz Truss. Boris Johnson is the rival Rishi Sunak should fear in 2023
- The US Navy has released new footage of the alleged Chinese spy balloon recovery
- Second Century of Nahdlatul Ulama Means New Revival: President
- Bollywood quiz to guess Imran Khan movies from their poorly explained plots
- Baseball’s Palis, Miller, Coady and Henseler named All-Ivy by Perfect Game USA
- The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala calls on the fashion industry to change
- The rape case of E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump prepares for trial
- Hollywood’s Satanic Rituals Will Soon Be Exposed: Donald Trump Jr.
- Valentine’s Day Week: Top Bollywood Proposal Scenes That Set the Right Mood for Romance
- Two dozen college football-athletes earn Academic All-Mountain West