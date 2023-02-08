To make prom magic, Andover Central senior helps girls find free dresses, dresses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Prom promises many high school students a magical evening with friends and a celebration.

With all this glitz and glamour, the cost of attending prom can be an obstacle for some students. Andover Central senior and Prom Dress Drive organizer McKinnley Evans wants to lighten the load.

They should be able to keep shopping and be able to look at all the dresses and try on everything without worrying about it, Evans said.

In a room in the Andover School District’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) building, sequins, silks and styles fill it with a ballroom air.

All this work we’ve done, all we’ve done is built for something and having fun night and day with my friends, said volunteer Kayla Atkinson.

Although the preparation for this great dance and celebration can be another experience.

It’s super stressful. You’re worried about finding a date or who you’re going to go with and what you’re going to wear, Evans said.

Finding what to wear, Evans knows, can be influenced by the price of evening dresses.

I was actually shopping with my mom, and I tried on a dress that I really liked, and it ended up costing a lot more than I thought, and my parents still surprised me with it , said Evans. I was just very grateful, but I also realized that not everyone would be able to do this. I want girls to be able to find the dress they really feel confident and comfortable in without the price tag scaring them off.

That experience led Evans to host a Prom Dress Drive last year and bring it back this year.

Prom is an experience that many people should be able to participate in, even if they feel like they can’t afford it or there are just a few limitations, said Prom Dress Drive volunteer Madelyn George.

With the Prom Drive Dress, cost doesn’t have to stop students from having the chance to hang out with friends and celebrate a night to remember.

My favorite part was walking into our locker room and seeing the girls laughing amongst themselves, Evans said. I’m just thrilled this year because we got this big donation from the Dress Gallery as well as having a partnership with Quickstitch for the alterations. I’m really excited because it just seems to keep building.

Evans does this as a passion project through his CAPS program, which emphasizes career development.

This year, Prom Dress Drive donated approximately 200 dresses to the effort. Evans’ friends help organize and prepare it so the dresses can be donated.

A week or two ahead, organize the dresses and put them on shelves, and set up the space, Atkinson said.

It was while volunteering that George said she was able to find her perfect prom dress, which brought significant relief.

Prom dress shopping is one of my least favorite activities. Clothing purchases in general. George said, I don’t like going to the mall very often. It’s a very stressful situation for me, so being able to come here and find a dress that I like and feel comfortable in was such a breather and a weight on my shoulders.

As they prepare for the next giveaway, Evans also looks to the future of this endeavor.

I hope to get some of the juniors into the CAPS program, so it can continue because we have so many dresses and so many people who continually want to donate,” she said.

The next competition is scheduled for February 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CAPS Building (1401 W 13th St, Andover, Kansas). It is open to students from Andover and surrounding school districts. Quickstich donates edits.

Prom dress donations are still accepted. People can call the front desk at 316-218-4640 to schedule a drop-off or email Evans at [email protected]

